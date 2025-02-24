ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Chornobyl NPP: dismantling of the structure continues to eliminate smoldering centers, radiation background remains unchanged

Chornobyl NPP: dismantling of the structure continues to eliminate smoldering centers, radiation background remains unchanged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24620 views

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service are dismantling the structure and eliminating smoldering centers at the Chernobyl NPP Shelter. The radiation background remains unchanged, and there is no threat to the public.

Using drones with thermal imagers, the SES specialists carry out constant aerial monitoring of the Shelter at the Chornobyl NPP.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Updates on the fight against the consequences of the Russian attack on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant's Shelter.

As of February 24, rescuers from the State Emergency Service are partially opening the structure and eliminating the smoldering areas.

The radiation background at the Chornobyl NPP site remains unchanged, the report emphasizes.  

No release of radioactive substances beyond the established limits was recorded, so there is no threat to the public.

As for the planned work, as of now, steady-state aerial monitoring  (using drones with thermal imagers) is ongoing.

Additionally, we monitor the area using handheld thermal imagers.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that localization and elimination of the smoldering center near the New Safe Confinement continued at the Chornobyl NPP after the Russian drone attack.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

