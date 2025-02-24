Chornobyl NPP: dismantling of the structure continues to eliminate smoldering centers, radiation background remains unchanged

Using drones with thermal imagers, the SES specialists carry out constant aerial monitoring of the Shelter at the Chornobyl NPP.

Updates on the fight against the consequences of the Russian attack on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant's Shelter.

As of February 24, rescuers from the State Emergency Service are partially opening the structure and eliminating the smoldering areas.

The radiation background at the Chornobyl NPP site remains unchanged, the report emphasizes.

No release of radioactive substances beyond the established limits was recorded, so there is no threat to the public.

As for the planned work, as of now, steady-state aerial monitoring (using drones with thermal imagers) is ongoing.

Additionally, we monitor the area using handheld thermal imagers.

Earlier, UNN reported that localization and elimination of the smoldering center near the New Safe Confinement continued at the Chornobyl NPP after the Russian drone attack.

UAV attack on Chornobyl NPP: the General Staff made a statement on radiation