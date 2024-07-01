Cholera outbreak possible in occupied Mariupol - city council
Kyiv • UNN
A cholera-like vibrio has been detected in the water bodies and rivers of the temporarily occupied Mariupol, posing a potential threat of a cholera outbreak.
According to the results of cholera tests, the presence of cholera-like vibrio was detected in reservoirs, rivers and sea water in Mariupol. This was discovered by specialists from Rospotrebnadzor,
It is noted that the Kalmius River near the village of Sadky and the Post Bridge, the Kalchyk River near the tuberculosis clinic, and the sea beach near the shipyard are at risk.
According to local doctors, it is dangerous to swim in these places. It is reported that the occupiers have previously banned swimming in the Sea of Azov. Despite this, they continue to pollute the water with sewage and garbage.
Due to the pollution and destruction of the natural ecosystem by the Russian occupiers in Mariupol, dead dolphins are once again washing up on the shores.