Chlorine leak near Rivne: three people sought medical attention

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

On September 19, a chlorine leak from a 50-liter cylinder occurred in the village of Hoshcha, Rivne district. Rescuers localized the dangerous substance, and three people refused hospitalization.

Chlorine leak near Rivne: three people sought medical attention

In the Rivne region, there was a chlorine leak from a cylinder, rescuers localized the leak, and three people sought medical help, the State Emergency Service in the region reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

Rescuers received a report of a chlorine leak at a private household on Ivan Franko Street in the village of Hoshcha, Rivne district, on September 19 at 4:15 p.m.

Rescuers and a special radiation and chemical reconnaissance vehicle were dispatched to the scene.

"Upon arrival at the scene, rescuers established that during the work of the owner with a 50-liter metal cylinder filled with chlorine, a leak of a dangerous substance occurred," the report says.

After that, rescuers measured the concentration of the dangerous substance in the air using chemical reconnaissance devices and recorded an excess of chlorine vapor concentration in the air. "The dangerous zone was cordoned off, and access for unauthorized persons was restricted," the State Emergency Service indicated.

"The owner and two neighbors who were near the cylinder before the arrival of rescuers sought medical attention. Their health condition was satisfactory, and they refused hospitalization," rescuers reported.

Two vehicles from rescuers were involved in eliminating the consequences, as well as employees of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health, the Hoshcha community, emergency medical care, and the police.

"The issue of disposing of the dangerous substance is currently being resolved," the report states.

Julia Shramko

