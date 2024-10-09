A chlorine leak alarm was triggered by mistake in Lviv: what is known

There was no chlorine leakage in Lviv. The button notifying of the leak was pressed by accident. It was reported by the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky, UNN reports.

"Today, on October 9, around 4:45 p.m., during the repair work at Lviv City Hall, workers accidentally pressed a button that warned of a chlorine leak. There was no leak!" - Mr. Kozitsky said.

According to him, Lviv and the region are calm.

"As always, in the event of any threat, I will promptly report it on my social media," Kozitsky summarized.