Chinese scientists set a new world record by creating a magnet 700,000 times stronger than Earth's

07:20 AM
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
05:05 AM
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Publications
Exclusives
Occupiers in Luhansk region revive "Stakhanovite movement" among students - CNS September 29, 12:32 AM
Occupiers attacked the AZNAURI cognac production enterprise in Odesa region September 29, 12:54 AM
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is known September 29, 01:17 AM
Russia violates European skies with impunity: shooting down a Russian plane could expose a rift in NATO September 29, 02:43 AM
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime show 07:05 AM
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions September 27, 06:00 AM
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipes September 26, 12:18 PM
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South Korea September 26, 09:01 AM
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Leshchenko
J. D. Vance
Keith Kellogg
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Moldova
State Border of Ukraine
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime show 07:05 AM
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is known September 29, 01:17 AM
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FT September 27, 01:37 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch September 26, 02:33 PM
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers September 26, 09:12 AM
R-360 Neptune
MIM-104 Patriot
SWIFT
Fox News
Pantsir missile system

Chinese scientists set a new world record by creating a magnet 700,000 times stronger than Earth's

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1122 views

Chinese scientists have successfully created a stationary magnetic field with a strength of 351,000 gauss, setting a new world record. This breakthrough opens up new opportunities for the commercialization of scientific instruments and the development of technologies in thermonuclear energy and other fields.

Chinese scientists set a new world record by creating a magnet 700,000 times stronger than Earth's

Chinese scientists have announced the successful creation of a stationary magnetic field with a strength of 351,000 gauss using a fully superconducting magnet, setting a new world record. This was reported by China Daily, writes UNN.

Details

According to the researchers, this breakthrough opens up new opportunities for the commercialization of advanced scientific instruments, including nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometers, and also contributes to the development of technologies in thermonuclear energy, space electromagnetic engines, magnetic levitation, and efficient energy transmission.

Chinese drone experts worked with sanctioned Russian arms maker - Reuters25.09.25, 10:57 • 3404 views

The magnet was created by the Institute of Plasma Physics (ASIPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Hefei, in cooperation with the Hefei International Center for Applied Superconductivity, the Institute of Energy of the Hefei National Science Center, and Tsinghua University. It uses high-temperature superconducting insert coil technology, coaxially embedded with low-temperature superconducting magnets, which allows for the transmission of large currents without losses.

The team of scientists overcame key technical challenges, including mechanical stress concentration, shielding current effects, and multi-field interactions under low-temperature and high-field conditions. During the experiment, the magnet was charged to 35.1 Tesla, operated stably for 30 minutes, and safely demagnetized, confirming the reliability of the design. The achieved strength exceeded the previous record of 323,500 gauss by more than double.

Google DeepMind unveiled a new generation of robots capable of sorting laundry and adapting to complex tasks26.09.25, 15:21 • 2018 views

Such magnets are key for magnetic confinement of plasma in nuclear fusion, creating a "magnetic cage" that safely holds high-temperature plasma. ASIPP has long been engaged in research in this area and provides critical components for the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER).

Bigger than San Francisco: China opens world's highest bridge over the 'Earth's crack' gorge28.09.25, 17:14 • 8640 views

Stepan Haftko

Technologies
China