Chinese scientists set a new world record by creating a magnet 700,000 times stronger than Earth's

Chinese scientists have announced the successful creation of a stationary magnetic field with a strength of 351,000 gauss using a fully superconducting magnet, setting a new world record. This was reported by China Daily, writes UNN.

According to the researchers, this breakthrough opens up new opportunities for the commercialization of advanced scientific instruments, including nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometers, and also contributes to the development of technologies in thermonuclear energy, space electromagnetic engines, magnetic levitation, and efficient energy transmission.

The magnet was created by the Institute of Plasma Physics (ASIPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Hefei, in cooperation with the Hefei International Center for Applied Superconductivity, the Institute of Energy of the Hefei National Science Center, and Tsinghua University. It uses high-temperature superconducting insert coil technology, coaxially embedded with low-temperature superconducting magnets, which allows for the transmission of large currents without losses.

The team of scientists overcame key technical challenges, including mechanical stress concentration, shielding current effects, and multi-field interactions under low-temperature and high-field conditions. During the experiment, the magnet was charged to 35.1 Tesla, operated stably for 30 minutes, and safely demagnetized, confirming the reliability of the design. The achieved strength exceeded the previous record of 323,500 gauss by more than double.

Such magnets are key for magnetic confinement of plasma in nuclear fusion, creating a "magnetic cage" that safely holds high-temperature plasma. ASIPP has long been engaged in research in this area and provides critical components for the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER).

