Chinese oil companies are urgently buying oil due to sanctions against Russia

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 123421 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113699 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121724 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123237 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 153036 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107478 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150943 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104108 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113707 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117079 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106634 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135229 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 104535 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111695 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109467 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 123421 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 153036 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150943 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 180349 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169812 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109467 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111695 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135229 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128931 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146593 views
Actual
Chinese oil companies are urgently buying oil due to sanctions against Russia

Chinese oil companies are urgently buying oil due to sanctions against Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28057 views

Chinese state-owned oil companies are buying crude oil from the Middle East and other regions in large quantities. This is due to fears of supply disruptions after new sanctions against Russia and Iran.

Chinese state-owned oil companies and refineries are buying  crude oil cargoes from the Middle East and other countries, preparing for possible supply disruptions due to recent sanctions against Russia and Iran. Bloomberg writes , UNN reports .

Details 

Companies including Cnooc, Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Co and Jiangsu Eastern Shenghong Co are sending urgent requests to buy crude for prompt delivery, traders said on Tuesday, adding that they are considering various grades of crude from the Middle East, Africa and America. According to them, cargoes for February are particularly in demand.

The actions of some of China's largest oil buyers are prompted by fears that small private refineries, already under pressure, may be forced to cut operating rates and reduce fuel production if they no longer have access to Russian and Iranian oil at a reduced price. 

India to abandon oil tankers hit by new US sanctions over transportation for Russia - Bloomberg13.01.25, 16:30 • 34150 views

If the smaller players fail, the larger state-owned refiners are expected to step in to prevent shortages of fuels such as diesel on the domestic market, taking away market share but guaranteeing energy security, a major concern for Beijing.

Addendum 

Washington's latest sanctions affect more than 180 tankers and some of Russia's largest oil producers. These measures have had an impact on the Asian oil market, with buyers, shippers and port operators scrambling to cope with the consequences. Some of the sanctioned vessels carrying Russian oil to Shandong have already begun to idle or anchor off the coast of China while shippers consider their next steps.

The interest of Chinese importers in spot oil purchases has been gradually increasing over the past two months after Iran raised the bid price for its oil. But this week, the situation has been exacerbated by US sanctions that target the "shadow fleet" that transports critical cargo around the world, Bloomberg notes .

New US sanctions against Russia push oil prices to a 4-month record13.01.25, 09:24 • 28943 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyNews of the World
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
chinaChina
iranIran

Contact us about advertising