Chinese hackers collected audio from calls of Trump campaign adviser
Kyiv • UNN
Chinese-linked hackers intercepted audio recordings and messages from Donald Trump's campaign adviser. The attack also affected Verizon phone systems and the Kamala Harris campaign.
Hackers affiliated with the Chinese state intercepted audio and texts of one of the advisers to the US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. UNN writes about this with reference to The Guardian.
Details
Hackers linked to the Chinese state have reportedly intercepted audio recordings of telephone conversations between US politicians, including an unnamed adviser to Donald Trump's campaign.
The hackers were able to access an audio recording of a phone call made by a Trump campaign adviser, as well as unencrypted communications such as text messages from that person.
Recall
Earlier it was reportedthat last week the Trump campaign received information that the Republican presidential candidate and his running mate, J.D. Vance, were among a number of people in and out of government whose phone numbers were targeted through a hack into Verizon's phone systems.
Verizon said it is aware of the attempt to attack US telecommunications companies and gather intelligence and is cooperating with law enforcement.
The FBI and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency confirmed that they are investigating unauthorized access to commercial telecommunications infrastructure by people with ties to China, although they did not name the Trump campaign in the statement.
Later, Reuters reported that Chinese hackers also attacked phones used by people associated with the Kamala Harris campaign.
