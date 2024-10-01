UK, US and Australia impose sanctions on Russian hacker group Evil Corp

On Tuesday, October 1, the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia imposed sanctions against members of the Russian cybercrime group Evil Corp. This is stated in a statement by the British government, UNN reports .

In London, they explain that Evil Corp was engaged in compromising British healthcare, government, and public sector institutions. To do this, they used malware and ransomware.

The sanctions imposed by the UK and its partners targeted 16 members of the Russian cybercrime group Evil Corp. Among them, in particular, Maxim Yakubets, who has long led the group's operations and has been rewarded with $5 million by the US Department of Justice.

Yakubets also maintained strong ties between Evil Corp and the Russian state, developing relations with the FSB and Russian military intelligence (GRU).

I consider it my personal mission to impose the entire arsenal of sanctions at our disposal on the Kremlin. Putin has built a corrupt mafia state with himself at the center. We must fight this at every step, and today's action is just the beginning - said Foreign Minister David Lammy

The US Department of the Treasury noted that Evil Corp is a Russian cybercrime organization responsible for the development and distribution of the Dridex malware.

Evil Corp used Dridex to infect computers and steal credentials from hundreds of banks and other financial institutions in more than 40 countries, causing U.S. and international financial institutions and their customers to suffer losses of more than $100 million.

In September, the United States imposed sanctions against Russian crypto exchanges to combat cybercrime. The measures are aimed at stopping money laundering and financing of criminal activities through virtual assets.