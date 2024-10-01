ukenru
UK, US and Australia impose sanctions on Russian hacker group Evil Corp

UK, US and Australia impose sanctions on Russian hacker group Evil Corp

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19631 views

16 members of the Russian hacker group Evil Corp have been sanctioned by the UK, the US and Australia. The group attacked British institutions using malware and ransomware, causing more than $100 million in damage.

On Tuesday, October 1, the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia imposed sanctions against members of the Russian cybercrime group Evil Corp. This is stated in a statement by the British government, UNN reports .

Details

In London, they explain that Evil Corp was engaged in compromising British healthcare, government, and public sector institutions. To do this, they used malware and ransomware.

The sanctions imposed by the UK and its partners targeted 16 members of the Russian cybercrime group Evil Corp. Among them, in particular, Maxim Yakubets, who has long led the group's operations and has been rewarded with $5 million by the US Department of Justice.

EU to introduce new sanctions regime against Russian hybrid threats - media30.09.24, 11:12 • 15060 views

Yakubets also maintained strong ties between Evil Corp and the Russian state, developing relations with the FSB and Russian military intelligence (GRU).

I consider it my personal mission to impose the entire arsenal of sanctions at our disposal on the Kremlin. Putin has built a corrupt mafia state with himself at the center. We must fight this at every step, and today's action is just the beginning

- said Foreign Minister David Lammy

AddendumAddendum

The US Department of the Treasury  noted that Evil Corp is a Russian cybercrime organization responsible for the development and distribution of the Dridex malware.

Evil Corp used Dridex to infect computers and steal credentials from hundreds of banks and other financial institutions in more than 40 countries, causing U.S. and international financial institutions and their customers to suffer losses of more than $100 million.

Recall

In September, the United States imposed sanctions against Russian crypto exchanges to combat cybercrime. The measures are aimed at stopping money laundering and financing of criminal activities through virtual assets.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
united-states-department-of-justiceUnited States Department of Justice
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
australiaAustralia
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States

