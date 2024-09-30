EU to introduce new sanctions regime against Russian hybrid threats - media

EU ambassadors are expected to agree on Wednesday on a new sanctions regime against Russian hybrid threats. Hungary has agreed to focus on Russian threats, and sanctions will be formalized next week, Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak told X on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"On Wednesday, EU ambassadors will agree on a new thematic EU sanctions regime aimed at countering Russian hybrid threats. It will be formalized next week. There are no names yet, but they will be added in the future. Hungary initially wanted to introduce a general sanctions regime, but eventually agreed that it would focus on Russian threats," Józsiak wrote.

