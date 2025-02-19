Chinese AI company Deepseek transfers user data to TikTok owner

The South Korean government has confirmed the leak of user data related to the Chinese artificial intelligence company Deepseek. This is reported by Yonhap, UNN reports.

Details

It was established that the information was transferred to a third-party company, namely Bytedance, the owner of TikTok.

So far, the security agencies have not disclosed details about the volume and content of the transmitted data. However, Washington has also expressed reservations about the possible dissemination of confidential information.

In response to the allegations, Deepseek acknowledged certain shortcomings in its compliance with data protection laws in South Korea and stated its readiness to cooperate with local regulators.

It is worth noting that at the end of January, the company announced a new AI model R1, which, according to the developers, is able to compete with the leading American counterparts.

