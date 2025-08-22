$41.220.16
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviation
01:07 PM • 5058 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime
12:16 PM • 6816 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
11:30 AM • 13285 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
11:01 AM • 15551 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylish
09:34 AM • 11666 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 12622 views
August 22, 08:26 AM
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
August 22, 07:36 AM • 11178 views
August 22, 07:36 AM
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
August 22, 05:52 AM • 13296 views
August 22, 05:52 AM
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 22538 views
August 22, 01:26 AM
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNN
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviation
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylish
China tightens control over rare earth supply quotas

China is introducing new measures to regulate the mining and smelting of rare earth elements, including imported raw materials into the quota system. This tightens control over their supply, causing concern among companies.

China tightens control over rare earth supply quotas

China, the world's leading supplier of rare earth elements, on Friday unveiled new measures to regulate the mining, smelting, and separation of these minerals, which are critical for the energy transition, tightening control over their supply. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Beijing already regulates these processes through a quota system. As the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology stated, the new rules will also include imported raw materials in this quota system — after consultations that began in February.

- the publication emphasizes.

According to analysts, the inclusion of imported ore in the quota system indicates an even greater restriction of supply. This initiative has caused concern among companies that fear losing access to raw materials.

China is increasingly reacting sharply to issues related to rare earth elements and strengthening control over their exports: in April, it added a number of rare earth materials and magnets to the list of export restrictions in response to increased US tariffs.

For reference

Rare earth elements are a group of 17 chemical elements used in the production of lasers, military equipment, and magnets for electric vehicles, wind turbines, and consumer electronics.

Last month, Reuters reported that China, without a public announcement, for the first time published quotas for the mining and smelting of rare earth elements for 2025, citing informed sources.

Recall

China's export of rare earth magnets to the US in June increased by 660% compared to May, reaching 353 metric tons. This recovery occurred after trade agreements resolved critical mineral supply issues.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Reuters
Beijing
China
United States