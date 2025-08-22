China tightens control over rare earth supply quotas

China, the world's leading supplier of rare earth elements, on Friday unveiled new measures to regulate the mining, smelting, and separation of these minerals, which are critical for the energy transition, tightening control over their supply. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Beijing already regulates these processes through a quota system. As the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology stated, the new rules will also include imported raw materials in this quota system — after consultations that began in February. - the publication emphasizes.

According to analysts, the inclusion of imported ore in the quota system indicates an even greater restriction of supply. This initiative has caused concern among companies that fear losing access to raw materials.

China is increasingly reacting sharply to issues related to rare earth elements and strengthening control over their exports: in April, it added a number of rare earth materials and magnets to the list of export restrictions in response to increased US tariffs.

Rare earth elements are a group of 17 chemical elements used in the production of lasers, military equipment, and magnets for electric vehicles, wind turbines, and consumer electronics.

Last month, Reuters reported that China, without a public announcement, for the first time published quotas for the mining and smelting of rare earth elements for 2025, citing informed sources.

China's export of rare earth magnets to the US in June increased by 660% compared to May, reaching 353 metric tons. This recovery occurred after trade agreements resolved critical mineral supply issues.