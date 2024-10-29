China studies military experience through Belarus: what interests China
Kyiv • UNN
Representatives of the PRC have been participating in military exercises in Belarus over the past 3-4 months. China is interested in the experience of using drones, demining, and storming buildings in the context of the war in Ukraine.
Representatives of the People's Republic of China participated in military exercises in Belarus, studying the experience in connection with the war in Ukraine, according to a new report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.
"The People's Republic of China (PRC) is likely to learn the lessons of the Russian military through the Belarusian forces," the report says.
On October 27, the commander of the Belarusian Special Operations Forces, Major General Vadim Denisenko, reportedly said that representatives of China, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan had participated in military exercises in Belarus over the past three to four months.
Denisenko claimed that China is interested in the lessons learned by Belarusian troops in connection with the war in Ukraine, such as the use of drones, trench clearing, and storming buildings.
On October 23 , the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced the start of preparations for the joint military exercises "West 2025" with Russia. The goal is to test the combat readiness of the regional grouping of troops and their ability to perform joint tasks.
Belarusian dictator alexander Lukashenko has called it "nonsense" that North Korean troops are being sent to support Russia's war in Ukraine, but admitted that this would be a serious escalation of the conflict.