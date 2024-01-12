China-Russia trade hits record high in 2023 amid decline in US commerce

Trade between China and Russia grew by 26.3% year-on-year in 2023, Chinese official data showed on Friday, UNN reports citing AFP.

According to Chinese customs, trade between the two countries has reached more than $240 billion, exceeding the $200 billion target set by the neighbors at bilateral meetings last year.

This figure, as noted, is a record for the two countries, which have grown closer politically and economically since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Beijing has drawn criticism from Western countries for its stance on the war in Ukraine. China insists on its neutral position, but refuses to criticize Moscow's invasion.

According to the published data, trade figures increased by 26.3% compared to the previous year.

Trade between the United States and China, on the other hand, fell by 11.6% last year to $664 billion, the first drop since 2019.

