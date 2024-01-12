Ukraine's trade deficit increased to $27.5 billion last year

The deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in 2023 amounted to $ 27.5 billion, which is 2.4 times more than a year earlier. This is evidenced by the data of the State Customs Service released on Friday, UNN reports.

In 2023, trade turnover amounted to $99.4 billion. In 2023, Ukraine imported goods worth $63.5 billion and exported goods worth $36 billion, according to the Customs Service.

Countries from which Ukraine imported the most goods: China - $10.4 billion, Poland - $6.6 billion, and Germany - $4.9 billion.

The largest exports from Ukraine were to Poland - $4.7 billion, Romania - $3.7 billion, and China - $2.4 billion

The following categories of goods accounted for 65% of the total volume of imported goods in January-December 2023:

machinery, equipment and transport - $19.8 billion.

chemical products - $11 billion.

fuel and energy products - USD 10.3 billion.

The top three most exported goods from Ukraine are the following:

food products - USD 21.8 billion.

metals and their products - USD 3.9 billion.

machinery, equipment and transport - USD 2.9 billion.

Addendum

In 2022, Ukraine imported goods worth $55.5 billion, exported goods worth $44.2 billion, and had a deficit of $11.3 billion.