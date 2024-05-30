ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
China resumed military exercises around Taiwan: the government of the island country announced pressure from the PRC

China resumed military exercises around Taiwan: the government of the island country announced pressure from the PRC

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19663 views

China has resumed military exercises around Taiwan, putting pressure on the island nation through military exercises and unilaterally opening up new air routes near Taiwan-controlled islands, which Taiwan's foreign minister described as China's attempt to "bite off" Taiwan's space and create a new norm.

China has resumed military exercises of the people's Liberation Army (PLA, Chinese army) near Taiwan. In response, Taiwan's foreign minister Lin Jia Long said that the PRC is trying to" bite off " Taiwan's space and create a new norm through military steps. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

China is conducting military exercises around Taiwan-it is talking about the unilateral opening of new air routes near Taiwanese-controlled islands near the Chinese coast, as well as sending ships to the east coast of Taiwan during exercises last week.

On Thursday, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry reacted:

China is trying to" bite off " Taiwan's space and create a new norm through its military exercises and other steps to exert pressure of global concern. 

- informs Taiwan's foreign minister Lin Jia long.

China's Position:

The recent military exercises of the people's Liberation Army (PLA) around Taiwan are a "harsh punishment" for "provocative statements" by the Taiwanese government and the island's new President, William Lai Chinte, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Help

China, which sees democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, held two-day military exercises around the island last week following the inauguration of Taiwan's new president, Lai Chin te, whom Beijing calls a "separatist.

The Chinese Ministry of Taiwan Affairs at its regular press conference on Wednesday repeated its list of complaints about Taiwan's independence and threatened to continue military activity.

addition

Chinese Communists continue to change the status quo. They create a new normal by pushing at every stage, trying to bite off and annex (us)

- statement of the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry.

recall

China is preparing an armada of ferries and civilian vessels to invade Taiwan. this comes amid an increasing campaign of pressure on the island nation from Beijing, writes The Telegraph

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
reutersReuters
taiwanTaiwan
chinaChina

