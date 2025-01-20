China prepares for Trump's return: a time of uncertainty

Donald Trump's return to the presidency is causing concern in Beijing because of his unpredictable policies. Despite statements about cooperation, China is preparing for possible trade conflicts and is tightening economic measures in response to Trump's rhetoric about new tariffs and radical changes in US foreign policy, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

In the hours before Donald Trump's inauguration, Beijing's attention was focused on the possible consequences of his return to the presidency. Although Trump expressed support for the Chinese app TikTok, promising to lift a nearly five-year ban, this is perceived in China as a sign of his unpredictable policies that will have to be dealt with.

Trump promises to unblock TikTok and wants the US to own 50% of the company

President Xi Jinping is facing a challenge: whether China can use Trump's propensity for controversial actions to its advantage. Although both sides expressed their willingness to cooperate during the phone call, Trump's proposal to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to 60% could seriously affect China's economic growth.

Despite friendly gestures, such as Vice President Han Zheng's meeting with the newly elected US Vice President, China continues to respond with decisive measures. Beijing has begun reviewing subsidies to U.S. chipmakers and has added several U.S. companies to its untrustworthy list.

Meanwhile, Trump has demonstrated a willingness to take decisive action, including reversing Joe Biden's climate policy initiatives and boosting domestic energy production. His second term promises a new era of "American strength and prosperity," which is a cause for concern in many countries, including China.

Beijing is expanding its response tools, given the potential threat of a new trade war. Although the official mood remains pragmatic, both sides are preparing for possible clashes in the political, economic, and trade spheres.

