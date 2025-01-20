China prepares for Trump's return: a time of uncertainty

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

China prepares for Trump's return: a time of uncertainty

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31241 views

Beijing expresses concern about Trump's possible return to the presidency due to his unpredictable policies. China is preparing for potential trade conflicts, despite statements of cooperation.

Donald Trump's return to the presidency is causing concern in Beijing because of his unpredictable policies. Despite statements about cooperation, China is preparing for possible trade conflicts and is tightening economic measures in response to Trump's rhetoric about new tariffs and radical changes in US foreign policy, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

In the hours before Donald Trump's inauguration, Beijing's attention was focused on the possible consequences of his return to the presidency. Although Trump expressed support for the Chinese app TikTok, promising to lift a nearly five-year ban, this is perceived in China as a sign of his unpredictable policies that will have to be dealt with.

Trump promises to unblock TikTok and wants the US to own 50% of the company19.01.25, 19:10 • 39379 views

President Xi Jinping is facing a challenge: whether China can use Trump's propensity for controversial actions to its advantage. Although both sides expressed their willingness to cooperate during the phone call, Trump's proposal to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to 60% could seriously affect China's economic growth.

Despite friendly gestures, such as Vice President Han Zheng's meeting with the newly elected US Vice President, China continues to respond with decisive measures. Beijing has begun reviewing subsidies to U.S. chipmakers and has added several U.S. companies to its untrustworthy list.

Meanwhile, Trump has demonstrated a willingness to take decisive action, including reversing Joe Biden's climate policy initiatives and boosting domestic energy production. His second term promises a new era of "American strength and prosperity," which is a cause for concern in many countries, including China.

Beijing is expanding its response tools, given the potential threat of a new trade war. Although the official mood remains pragmatic, both sides are preparing for possible clashes in the political, economic, and trade spheres.

Recall 

Today, January 20, US President-elect Donald Trump will officially take office. UNN collected Trump's statements about Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

PoliticsNews of the World
tiktokTikTok
beijingBeijing
donald-trumpDonald Trump
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States

