China is opposed to the latest sanctions imposed by the United States on Chinese companies over their alleged links to Russia's war in Ukraine. Beijing said it would take the necessary measures to protect the rights and interests of Chinese businesses. This was reported by the Financial Post, according to UNN.

Details

On Friday, the United States announced large-scale sanctions against hundreds of companies in Russia, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. These companies are accused of supporting Russia's military actions and helping to circumvent sanctions. The U.S. State Department expressed concern over the “scale of dual-use exports” from China to Russia.

It is noted that the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has strongly condemned the inclusion of several Chinese companies on the US export control list. The ministry called Washington's actions “typical unilateral sanctions” that could disrupt global trade orders and affect the stability of industrial and logistics chains.China called on the United States to immediately stop the “wrong practice” and emphasized its readiness to take measures to protect the legitimate rights of its companies.

The US sanctions are the latest step in a series of restrictions imposed on Russian companies and their partners following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Despite the sanctions, Russia continues to support its economy through oil and gas sales.

China, which is trying to maintain a neutral stance in the conflict in Ukraine, has increased its purchases of Russian oil after Western sanctions against Moscow, further strengthening its influence on Russia.

Recall

Chinese suppliers have begun to refuse direct deliveries to Russia because of the sanctions. They require goods to be exported through third countries, which complicates trade and raises prices.