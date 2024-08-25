ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 11465 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 11465 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132095 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137497 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226936 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226936 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167802 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161804 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161804 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146754 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146754 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213804 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213804 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112802 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112802 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200580 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW
March 1, 04:55 AM • 100991 views

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100991 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea
March 1, 05:14 AM • 44170 views

March 1, 05:14 AM • 44170 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan
March 1, 05:37 AM • 53358 views

March 1, 05:37 AM • 53358 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 100960 views

08:56 AM • 100960 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 76593 views

11:06 AM • 76593 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226936 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 226936 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213804 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213804 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200580 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226842 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 214385 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214385 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 76593 views

11:06 AM • 76593 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 100960 views

08:56 AM • 100960 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 156083 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156083 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154954 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158826 views
China opposes US sanctions on companies that help Russia in the war in Ukraine

China opposes US sanctions on companies that help Russia in the war in Ukraine
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 91333 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 91333 views

The US imposed sanctions on hundreds of companies accused of supporting Russia's war in Ukraine. China sharply condemned these actions and promised to defend its companies, calling on the United States to stop the “wrong practice.

China is opposed to the latest sanctions imposed by the United States on Chinese companies over their alleged links to Russia's war in Ukraine. Beijing said it would take the necessary measures to protect the rights and interests of Chinese businesses. This was reported by the Financial Post, according to UNN.

Details

On Friday, the United States announced large-scale sanctions against hundreds of companies in Russia, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. These companies are accused of supporting Russia's military actions and helping to circumvent sanctions. The U.S. State Department expressed concern over the “scale of dual-use exports” from China to Russia.

It is noted that the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has strongly condemned the inclusion of several Chinese companies on the US export control list. The ministry called Washington's actions “typical unilateral sanctions” that could disrupt global trade orders and affect the stability of industrial and logistics chains.China called on the United States to immediately stop the “wrong practice” and emphasized its readiness to take measures to protect the legitimate rights of its companies.

The US sanctions are the latest step in a series of restrictions imposed on Russian companies and their partners following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Despite the sanctions, Russia continues to support its economy through oil and gas sales.

China, which is trying to maintain a neutral stance in the conflict in Ukraine, has increased its purchases of Russian oil after Western sanctions against Moscow, further strengthening its influence on Russia.

Recall

Chinese suppliers have begun to refuse direct deliveries to Russia because of the sanctions. They require goods to be exported through third countries, which complicates trade and raises prices.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World

