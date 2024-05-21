China launches four new satellites into space

China has launched four new high-resolution optical remote sensing satellites, Beijing-3C, into space. The launch was reported by CCTV, UNN reports .

Details

The spacecraft were launched into Earth orbit by a Long March-2D rocket, which was launched from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province, northern China, at 11:06 a.m. local time (6:06 a.m. Kyiv time).

The announcement does not contain any information about the satellites, but Space News informs that Beijing-3C are remote sensing satellites with a 2-meter multispectral resolution, which is considered very high. It is planned that they will provide remote sensing data to companies from several regions of China.

The mission was the 523rd flight of the Long March rocket series and China's 23rd orbital launch this year.

