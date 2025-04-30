China is ready to promote the settlement of the war in Ukraine through political means - Chinese Foreign Ministry

China is ready to cooperate with the international community to reach a consensus on the political settlement of the war in Ukraine. This was announced by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a meeting of foreign ministers of BRICS member countries and partners in Rio de Janeiro, UNN writes.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also assured that they strive to promote the peaceful settlement of all disputes, upholding the concept of common and sustainable security.

We must promote the peaceful settlement of disputes. We will practice the concept of common, comprehensive, joint and sustainable security and insist on resolving disputes and disagreements by peaceful means, - the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Addendum

Putin insists on recognizing the annexed territories as part of the Russian Federation as a condition for negotiations, which complicates Trump's efforts to ceasefire. Negotiations are at an impasse.

Ukraine is actively preparing for meetings with European and American delegations. Announcements about future negotiations are expected this week.