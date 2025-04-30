$41.560.18
India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 11394 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 24450 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 50650 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 35711 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 164293 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 145325 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 105216 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 130567 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 106285 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 88875 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Publications
Exclusives
China is ready to promote the settlement of the war in Ukraine through political means - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

China is ready to cooperate with the international community to reach a consensus on a political settlement of the war in Ukraine. The Chinese Foreign Ministry assured that it seeks to promote the peaceful settlement of all disputes.

China is ready to promote the settlement of the war in Ukraine through political means - Chinese Foreign Ministry

China is ready to cooperate with the international community to reach a consensus on the political settlement of the war in Ukraine. This was announced by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a meeting of foreign ministers of BRICS member countries and partners in Rio de Janeiro, UNN writes.

China is ready to cooperate with the international community to reach an international consensus on a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis and continue to play a constructive role in achieving genuine peace,

- said Wang Yi.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also assured that they strive to promote the peaceful settlement of all disputes, upholding the concept of common and sustainable security.

We must promote the peaceful settlement of disputes. We will practice the concept of common, comprehensive, joint and sustainable security and insist on resolving disputes and disagreements by peaceful means,

- the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Addendum

Putin insists on recognizing the annexed territories as part of the Russian Federation as a condition for negotiations, which complicates Trump's efforts to ceasefire. Negotiations are at an impasse.

Ukraine is actively preparing for meetings with European and American delegations. Announcements about future negotiations are expected this week.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
China
United States
Ukraine
