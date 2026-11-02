China has increased its proven rhenium reserves by more than 200% and discovered large deposits of gold and nickel

In China, a significant increase in explored reserves of strategic minerals was recorded following a large-scale reassessment of deposits. In particular, rhenium reserves increased by more than 200%, while gold and nickel reserves grew by amounts equivalent to dozens of large deposits. Xinhua reports this, citing the Ministry of Natural Resources of the People's Republic of China, according to UNN.

Details

According to the ministry, the increase in gold reserves corresponds to 50 large deposits, and the increase in nickel reserves to 30. Reserves of gallium, indium, tantalum and vanadium also increased significantly

The study lasted a year and covered 17 strategic minerals at more than 1,800 mines and mining sites. About 2,000 specialists from 100 organizations in 27 regions of the country were involved in the work.

China found a new source of strategic zirconium

Separately, Chinese geologists reported the discovery of a new type of alluvial zircon deposit in the Baicheng area of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The discovery could increase domestic zirconium supplies and reduce China's dependence on imports.

Zirconium is used in the nuclear energy and aerospace industries. Rhenium is also of strategic importance, as it is used in heat-resistant alloys for jet engines.

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