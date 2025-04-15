$41.180.14
China accuses the US of cyberattacks during the Asian Games

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4646 views

Chinese police have accused the US NSA of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure during the Winter Asian Games, targeting energy, transportation and other industries. The investigation involves American universities.

China accuses the US of cyberattacks during the Asian Games

China has accused the US of cyberattacks during the Winter Asian Games. This is reported by Reuters, передає УНН.

Details

Chinese police in the city of Harbin have accused the US National Security Agency of conducting large-scale cyberattacks that took place during the Winter Asian Games in February this year.

According to Chinese law enforcement, the attacks targeted critical sectors of the country's industry, including energy, transportation, water conservation, and communication systems.

According to reports, Chinese police have added three suspected NSA agents to the wanted list. The investigation also involves two American universities - the University of California and the Virginia Polytechnic Institute, although details of their involvement in the attacks have not yet been disclosed.

According to Chinese law enforcement, the cyberattacks were aimed at sabotaging China's infrastructure, stealing important data, and causing social destabilization. Experts say the attacks were carried out using pre-installed "backdoors" in Microsoft Windows operating systems, allowing attackers to gain access to important data on Chinese devices.

Add

The US recently announced Chinese cyberattacks on its government agencies. However, Beijing denies any involvement in international cyber espionage.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the WorldTechnologies
National Security Agency
Reuters
China
United States
