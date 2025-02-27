Chile restores electricity: three people died from blackout

In the South American country of Chile, after the largest blackout in 15 years, 98% of consumers have already had their electricity restored. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

According to the newspaper, the cause of the outage, which left about 19 million people without electricity, is still being investigated. The outage was preceded by a “chain reaction” after a problem on a power line in the northern part of the country. Politicians blame private companies that have controlled the grid since the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

Three people died as a result of the blackout - they were dependent on electrical appliances that provided ventilation and maintained vital functions. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of their deaths.

In Chile , a large-scale blackout occurred, leaving millions of people and the capital city of Santiago without power. The subway system was shut down, air travel was disrupted, and the world's largest copper mine, Escondida, lost power.