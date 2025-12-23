Child became a victim of Russian attack in Zhytomyr region

In the Zhytomyr region, a young child died as a result of a Russian attack, and 5 people were also injured, Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, announced on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

According to updated information, a child (born in 2021) died from enemy strikes on the territory of the region tonight. The child was hospitalized, doctors fought for the child's life, but ultimately could not save it. We express our condolences to the parents and relatives - Bunechko wrote.

According to him, "another child and one adult are in hospitals."

"In total, 5 injured and one dead are currently known due to Russian shelling of the Zhytomyr region tonight," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

