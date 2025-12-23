Child became a victim of Russian attack in Zhytomyr region

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
Exclusive
06:30 AM • 5190 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 20425 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 36000 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 52083 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 35268 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 31674 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 27918 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 25113 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 21591 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 18703 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.1m/s
86%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy drone activity changed routes of several passenger trains in Ukraine: Ukrzaliznytsia named the affected servicesDecember 23, 12:39 AM • 14553 views
"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"02:14 AM • 15243 views
Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal detailsPhoto02:50 AM • 14295 views
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC News04:02 AM • 14408 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage05:45 AM • 16206 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 51980 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 44185 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 73335 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 95211 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 130093 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Keir Starmer
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 14574 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 17410 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 39823 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 37088 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 38683 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Washington Post
The Diplomat
YouTube

Child became a victim of Russian attack in Zhytomyr region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

As a result of the night shelling of Zhytomyr region, a child born in 2021 died. Another child and an adult are in hospitals, with five injured in total.

Child became a victim of Russian attack in Zhytomyr region

In the Zhytomyr region, a young child died as a result of a Russian attack, and 5 people were also injured, Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, announced on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

According to updated information, a child (born in 2021) died from enemy strikes on the territory of the region tonight. The child was hospitalized, doctors fought for the child's life, but ultimately could not save it. We express our condolences to the parents and relatives

- Bunechko wrote.

According to him, "another child and one adult are in hospitals."

"In total, 5 injured and one dead are currently known due to Russian shelling of the Zhytomyr region tonight," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

Zhytomyr region under Russian attack for the second day: 6 injured, including 2 children23.12.25, 08:42 • 1878 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast