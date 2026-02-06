Child died at home unsupervised: mother to be tried in Sumy region for death of one-and-a-half-year-old son

In Sumy region, an indictment has been sent to court against a 22-year-old resident of Konotop district, who is accused of malicious non-fulfillment of parental duties, which led to the death of her minor child. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the death of the boy, who was only 1 year and 6 months old, occurred as a result of mechanical asphyxia – due to compression of the organs and blood vessels of the neck by a loop. This conclusion was confirmed by a forensic medical examination.

Law enforcement officers established that from the first months of his life, the child was under the supervision of the child welfare service due to the mother's improper performance of parental duties and the lack of safe conditions for upbringing. The boy grew up without a father.

The tragedy occurred on September 21, 2025, when the woman left the baby unattended in the crib for several hours and went to a party. Presumably, the child woke up and, turning over, caught a shoelace with a cross on a metal screw, after which he could not free himself.

Experts also recorded 1.23 per mille of alcohol in the mother's blood.

Currently, the pre-trial investigation has been completed, and the case has been sent to court. The woman is charged with malicious non-fulfillment of parental duties to care for a child, which led to his death.

In addition, within the framework of the criminal proceedings, the actions of the employees of the child welfare service are being checked, who, from the moment of the boy's birth, knew about the situation in the family, but did not take sufficient measures to protect him.

The prosecutor's office emphasized that the tragedy was the result of systemic indifference and irresponsibility, and a legal assessment of such actions is inevitable.

