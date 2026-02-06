Child died at home unsupervised: mother to be tried in Sumy region for death of one-and-a-half-year-old son

$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
12:09 PM • 2250 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 11936 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 12632 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 15785 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 55279 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 51029 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 39829 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 51979 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 95314 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 35506 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
2m/s
73%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district: a couple killedFebruary 6, 03:36 AM • 7748 views
Republicans fear losing control of Congress due to Trump's policies - The HillFebruary 6, 04:06 AM • 4676 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talksFebruary 6, 04:30 AM • 19257 views
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISW09:36 AM • 11335 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 8460 views
Publications
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 8744 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 11902 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 28086 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 55256 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 95292 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Friedrich Merz
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 17226 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 20138 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 29483 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 32723 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 69037 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
Social network
Heating
Gold

Child died at home unsupervised: mother to be tried in Sumy region for death of one-and-a-half-year-old son

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

In the Sumy region, a 22-year-old woman will face trial for malicious non-fulfillment of parental duties, which led to the death of her 1.5-year-old son. The boy died of mechanical asphyxia after getting tangled in a shoelace with a cross in his crib while his mother was at a party.

Child died at home unsupervised: mother to be tried in Sumy region for death of one-and-a-half-year-old son

In Sumy region, an indictment has been sent to court against a 22-year-old resident of Konotop district, who is accused of malicious non-fulfillment of parental duties, which led to the death of her minor child. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the death of the boy, who was only 1 year and 6 months old, occurred as a result of mechanical asphyxia – due to compression of the organs and blood vessels of the neck by a loop. This conclusion was confirmed by a forensic medical examination.

Law enforcement officers established that from the first months of his life, the child was under the supervision of the child welfare service due to the mother's improper performance of parental duties and the lack of safe conditions for upbringing. The boy grew up without a father.

The tragedy occurred on September 21, 2025, when the woman left the baby unattended in the crib for several hours and went to a party. Presumably, the child woke up and, turning over, caught a shoelace with a cross on a metal screw, after which he could not free himself.

Experts also recorded 1.23 per mille of alcohol in the mother's blood.

Currently, the pre-trial investigation has been completed, and the case has been sent to court. The woman is charged with malicious non-fulfillment of parental duties to care for a child, which led to his death.

In addition, within the framework of the criminal proceedings, the actions of the employees of the child welfare service are being checked, who, from the moment of the boy's birth, knew about the situation in the family, but did not take sufficient measures to protect him.

The prosecutor's office emphasized that the tragedy was the result of systemic indifference and irresponsibility, and a legal assessment of such actions is inevitable.

Recall

In Kharkiv, an 11-year-old boy with autism died on July 8, 2025, from a traumatic brain injury and lack of medical care. His 36-year-old mother has been notified of suspicion of malicious non-fulfillment of duties.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kharkiv