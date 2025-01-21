Became a millionaire during the full-scale war: the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was detained

Law enforcement officers have detained the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who has become a millionaire of over $1 million during the full-scale war. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

According to the UNN source in law enforcement agencies, it is about the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleg Druz.

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, with the assistance of the Minister of Defense and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, detained the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces, who is the Deputy Chairman of the Central Military Medical Commission and decides on the fitness of military personnel for service. According to the case materials, this official has acquired unjustified assets of over $1 million during the full-scale invasion. - informs the SBU.

It is reported that the defendant did not reflect the corresponding property in his declaration and registered it in the name of his wife, daughter, sons and other third parties.

As the investigation has established, during 2022-2024, the suspect acquired:

a private house in the Obukhiv district of the Kyiv region;

2 apartments in Kyiv;

1 apartment in Odesa;

2 land plots in the Obukhiv district of the Kyiv region;

BMW X7 2024;

BMW X7 2022;

BMW X5 2023;

BMW X3 2022;

as well as other property.

"During the searches, the SBU investigators also found $152,000 and €34,000 with him", the report says.

The defendant is currently being notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Art. 368-5 (illegal enrichment); Art. 366-2 (declaration of false information).

"The issue of choosing a preventive measure and seizing the official's assets is being resolved", the SBU informs.

Officials of the Armed Forces Logistics received suspicions for scheme with armored vehicles spare parts worth UAH 83 million

Addition

Oleg Druz has previously been involved in scandals. Thus, in 2017, he was suspended from the position of the head of the Psychiatry Clinic of the National Military Medical Clinical Center "Main Military Clinical Hospital" due to unsatisfactory performance of official duties. A service investigation was also appointed.

Then one of the demobilized ATO veterans, Martin Brest, stated that Druz "at the 'Health Committee' said (read from his presentation) that 93% of ATO participants are a potential threat to society ('hidden enemy')". "According to him, 93 percent of us are problematic, and we need to be treated", Brest wrote at the time.

Later, it became known that the then suspended head of the Psychiatry Clinic of the National Military Medical Clinical Center "Main Military Clinical Hospital", Colonel Oleg Druz, indicated in his declaration two SUVs and a number of real estate objects worth over 1 million UAH.