Officials of the Armed Forces Logistics received suspicions for scheme with armored vehicles spare parts worth UAH 83 million

Officials of the Armed Forces Logistics Forces were exposed for purchasing armored vehicles at inflated prices, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"With the assistance of the Ministry of Defense, SBI officers exposed the fraud and served suspicion notices to the head of one of the central departments of the Logistics Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the head of the department of this department and the former director of a private enterprise, who caused losses to the state of more than UAH 83 million during the purchase of spare parts for armored vehicles," the SBI said.

According to the SBI, in 2022, the director of a private enterprise submitted a commercial offer to one of the departments of the Logistics Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to supply the necessary spare parts. "At the same time, he deliberately overstated the price of the products and did not have the appropriate experience in the manufacture and supply of such products," the report says.

As noted, the department officials responsible for the procurement knew that there were other suppliers, but did not conduct appropriate checks of the company's proposal and market prices, instead "formally negotiated with the company and declared it the winner.

"As a result, two contracts for the supply of spare parts were signed at inflated prices. The total contract amount was over UAH 171 million. According to the results of the examinations, it was established that the state suffered losses of more than UAH 83 million," the SBI said.

According to the Bureau, the head of one of the central departments of the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the department of this department were served with a notice of suspicion of abuse of office committed under martial law by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The ex-director of a private enterprise was served a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of property through abuse of office (Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the articles provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

Searches were conducted at the suspects' places of residence. A motion to impose a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being prepared.

The investigation is ongoing, and the facts of legalization of money received for spare parts by the company's director are being investigated.

