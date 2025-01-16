Provided increased payments to wife for fictitious participation in hostilities: SBI serves suspicion notice to former commander of a brigade

Law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion to the former commander of a TRO brigade and his three subordinates who helped the brigadier's wife receive more than UAH 922,000 in additional remuneration. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, according to UNN.

Details

"At the end of July 2023, the official employed his wife in the brigade he led as a rifleman in order to arrange for her to receive higher payments. In order to formally comply with the law, the couple even divorced, but remained in a family relationship. Later, the brigadier involved two subordinates, the commanders of his subordinate units, in the fraud. They drew up false documents about the woman's alleged participation in hostilities on the contact line. Thus, for the period from July 2023 to April 2024, she illegally received more than UAH 922 thousand in additional remuneration," the SBI reported.

It is noted that his wife served alongside her husband all this time and was engaged in horse breeding on a special farm, and even managed to spend two weeks in Poland, leaving the military unit without permission.

"The former brigade commander, his wife and two of his subordinates were served a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of property by abuse of office by prior conspiracy by a group of persons on a particularly large scale (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the SBI said.

In addition, as stated, the men and another subordinate of the brigade are suspected of forgery in office (Part 2 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and the woman is suspected of unauthorized leaving the military unit (Part 5 of Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the articles provides for imprisonment for up to twelve years with confiscation of property. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint for the suspects is currently being decided.

Recall

The State Bureau of Investigation announced suspicion to the former head of a Defense Ministry department and two officials of a state-owned enterprise for supplying 200 low-quality machine guns to the front. The weapons could not fire continuously, had no markings and no relevant documents.