Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court applied a pre-trial restraint measure to former Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov in the form of two months' detention with the possibility of bail in a case concerning corruption in the energy sector, UNN reports.

To partially satisfy the petition of the senior NABU detective: to apply to the suspect Chernyshov Oleksiy a pre-trial restraint measure in the form of detention for a period of 60 days. To set bail for the suspect in the amount of UAH 51 million 600 thousand. - said the judge.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office requested that Chernyshov be remanded in custody with the possibility of bail of UAH 55 million.

Addition

NABU and SAP documented how members of a criminal organization transferred funds to former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov. In total, the transfer of 1.2 million US dollars and almost 100 thousand euros in cash was recorded.

Subsequently, former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment.