Chernihiv City Council responds to searches in the office of the acting mayor

The Chernihiv City Council responded to the investigative actions in the office of the acting mayor of Chernihiv, Oleksandr Lomak. UNN writes with reference to the official Telegram channelof the press service of the Chernihiv City Council.

Details

The city council reminded that on September 5, from 10:30 to 16:30, investigative actions were carried out in the premises of the Chernihiv City Council. As part of the investigation, the office of the acting mayor of Chernihiv and the premises of the general department of the city council were searched.

The statement emphasizes that representatives of the city council provide all the necessary documents, most of which are posted on the official website of the city council.

The letter also includes a comment from the acting mayor of Chernihiv, Oleksandr Lomak:

..once again attack the city council in order to paralyze its work - reads the commentary of the acting mayor of Chernihiv.

The official sees this search as “a continuation of political pressure”. He also noted that “ordinary employees of the city hall are being intimidated”.

“Traditionally, the political season begins in September. Unfortunately, in Chernihiv, it began with searches and threats from those who are supposed to be fighting against the enemy, but are fighting against their own country,” the post reads.

As a reminder

In Chernihiv , searches are being conducted in the city council and other institutions due to the illegal allocation of land for a gas station. Criminal proceedings have been opened over abuse of office.

