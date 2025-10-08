Chemical cloud over Bavaria: four injured and threat of toxic fumes

In the German city of Mainaschaff, a dangerous chemical substance is believed to have leaked from one of the enterprises. This is reported by the German publication Heidelberg 24, according to UNN.

Details

On the evening of October 7, the first reports of a gas cloud over the city of Aschaffenburg appeared. The media reported that the incident occurred at a zinc plant in nearby Mainaschaff.

Fire crews drove through the streets, warning residents of the danger. According to the DPA agency, a chemical reaction occurred in a 6,000-liter tank with hazardous substances.

Two hours later, the situation was stabilized — the tank was cooled, and the thick yellow smoke began to dissipate and lighten.

As it turned out, the cause of the incident was the ingress of a metal part into a container with nitric acid, which caused the release of toxic gases.

About 250 rescuers were involved in eliminating the consequences of the accident. Residents of nearby areas were advised not to open windows and doors due to the threat of poisonous fumes.

Preliminary measurements did not detect air pollution at a distance of up to five kilometers, but monitoring continues.

According to the police, four people were injured as a result of the chemical incident.

