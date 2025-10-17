Checkpoint checks, right to bear arms: what functions will the military police officer, proposed to be created in Ukraine, perform?

A professional standard for military police officers has been developed in Ukraine, which defines a number of their duties, the right to use weapons, and requirements for police officers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the draft professional standard "Military Police Officer", published on the website of the Joint Representative Body of Representative All-Ukrainian Trade Union Associations at the national level.

Details

According to the draft order, prepared by the Main Directorate of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it is proposed to create a professional standard "Military Police Officer", the purpose of which is "to ensure legality, law and order, and maintain military discipline among servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Military police officers will undergo specialized courses, have certificates of professional training and advanced training courses. In particular:

a certificate with a certificate of completion of basic level professional training courses for enlisted and non-commissioned officers in MOS-932 "law enforcement activities";

a certificate with a certificate of completion of an advanced training course for non-commissioned officers in MOS-932 – "law enforcement activities";

a junior bachelor's diploma on obtaining the professional qualification "Technician-technologist (mechanics), mid-level sergeant" specializing in "Organization of transportation and management in road transport";

a certificate and an appendix to the certificate of completion of training under the program for training military personnel under contract for filling штатні positions of sergeant (petty officer) staff that require higher education in the specialization "Organization of transportation, management in road transport".

For sergeants and technicians, the acquisition of a qualification level according to the National Framework (from level 2 to level 4) is provided.

Military police officers of the enlisted ranks must:

have basic, complete secondary education or vocational education;

be fit for military service for health reasons (for military personnel under contract);

have a conclusion on professional and psychological suitability for military service;

have a physical fitness assessment of not lower than "satisfactory" (for military personnel under contract);

have no criminal record;

have basic general military training (or completion of conscript military service).

To obtain the next professional qualification, it is necessary to have a complete secondary education; be fit for military service, have a conclusion on professional and psychological suitability for military service.

Also, have a recommendation from the Council of Sergeants of the military unit to send the serviceman for training with his subsequent appointment to sergeant positions of the basic level.

In addition, have a certificate of English (French) language proficiency; have professional training for enlisted personnel in MOS-932 "law enforcement activities".

According to the draft professional standard, the functions of a military police officer include ensuring law and order and military discipline, which provides for:

ability to check identity documents;

ability to demand compliance with military uniform regulations;

ability to conduct personal searches, searches of belongings, as well as seizure of documents and items that may be material evidence or are dangerous to others;

ability to detain and deliver military personnel (other persons as needed);

ability to draw up protocols on administrative detention and administrative offenses within their powers;

ability to temporarily restrict or prohibit access of military personnel and other persons to certain areas or objects;

ability to use physical force;

ability to use special means;

ability to use firearms;

ability to provide pre-medical care;

ability to search for and detain military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations;

ability to collect and summarize information for drawing up formalized certificates and reports;

ability to conduct examinations of persons for alcohol, drug, or other intoxication.

The functions also include the detention of convicted, remanded, arrested, and detained military personnel, as well as escorting and guarding prisoners of war, which provides for:

detain convicted, remanded, arrested, and detained military personnel, as well as escort and guard prisoners of war;

ability to convoy convicted, remanded, arrested, and detained military personnel;

ability to collect, escort, and guard prisoners of war.

Another function is to ensure traffic safety and military mobility, which includes:

ability to control the implementation of work in military units to prevent road accidents;

ability to escort oversized, heavy, and dangerous goods transported by vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in accordance with traffic rules and conditions specified in the permit for their road transportation;

ability to conduct mandatory technical inspection of vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

ability to serve at posts to stop military vehicles and check drivers, permits, and cargo;

ability to draw up protocols on administrative offenses against drivers of military vehicles for violating traffic rules and protocols on administrative detention;

ability to act at the scene of a road accident.

In addition, the functions will include guarding military facilities, conducting stabilization operations, which involves serving at checkpoints to check documents of individuals, inspect belongings, vehicles, luggage, and cargo, during the implementation of legal regime measures during martial law.

It should be noted that the discussion of the draft order was published on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in May 2025 and ended on October 3. On September 30, the professional standard was supported by the Trade Union of Armed Forces of Ukraine employees.

The document will be open for public discussion until October 20.

Recall

Last year, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a bill that provides for the creation of a military police in Ukraine with law enforcement functions to ensure law and order, military discipline, and crime prevention in the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces, and the State Special Transport Service.

In March of this year, bill No. 13048 was registered in the Verkhovna Rada, which provides for the restoration of military courts. The authors of the initiative believe that the current judicial system is not always able to promptly and professionally consider military cases, which reduces the effectiveness of justice, especially in wartime conditions.