Changes to the state budget for 36.7 billion: the committee recommended the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the bill

The VR Committee on Budget recommended that the Council adopt in the second reading bill 13439-3, which provides for a review of the state budget by UAH 36.7 billion. Now it mainly concerns non-military expenditures, in particular, it is proposed to increase expenditures for replenishing the state budget reserve fund and for the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

This was reported by the head of the budget committee Roksolana Pidlasa on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

The Budget Committee recommends that the Council adopt bill 13439-3 in the second reading - now it mainly concerns non-military expenditures - Pidlasa wrote.

According to her, among the main items for which it is proposed to increase expenditures (non-exhaustive list):

+25.7 billion UAH - increase in replenishment of the state budget reserve fund (unforeseen military and humanitarian expenditures);

+4.3 billion UAH for the Ministry of Digital Transformation, of which: ü 1.4 billion UAH - a new program of the Ministry of Digital Transformation for the purchase of special equipment, drones and equipment for testing in combat conditions;

+2.8 billion UAH - grants for the development of production in the defense tech sector;

+4.6 billion UAH - meals for primary school students in ALL regions and 5-11 grades in frontline territories;

+3.2 billion UAH - purchase of medicines for state-funded treatment of patients with oncological diseases, viral hepatitis, rare orphan diseases, hemophilia, etc.

Also, Rostyslav Tistyk's amendment was taken into account - regarding the allocation of funds for the treatment of children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy;

+1.5 billion UAH - subvention to local budgets for the development of a network of military lyceums that provide patriotic education for children (by the way, one of them will soon open in Cherkasy!);

+1.2 billion UAH - support for war veterans and their families (payment of financial assistance and compensation for insurance policies (motor third party liability).

Pidlasa noted that a separate decision is provided for supporting IDPs:

UAH 1 billion was reallocated for the construction of new housing or the reconstruction of premises for IDP accommodation;

the possibility of local self-government bodies using free balances of funds in accounts for the purchase of housing or the provision of housing loans for IDPs is also provided.

These additional expenditures are balanced by reducing other non-military expenditures by UAH 36.7 billion (of which UAH 33.6 billion is a reduction in public debt servicing), as well as redirecting the crediting of part of the bank profit tax from the Kyiv city budget to the general fund of the state budget (UAH 8 billion) - Pidlasa wrote.

She reminded that non-military expenditures are financed by international partners and these funds (except for a grant from Great Britain) cannot yet be directed to defense needs.

The Verkhovna Rada will consider this draft law next week - Pidlasa added.

