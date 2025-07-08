State budget deficit this year exceeded UAH 440 billion

The state budget deficit for January-May 2025 reached UAH 440.67 billion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the data of the parliamentary committee on budget issues following the consideration of the analysis of the Accounting Chamber.

Details

"For January-May 2025, the state budget was executed with a deficit of UAH 440.67 billion (with an approved limit of UAH 1,640.6 billion)," the report says.

In particular, as reported, for the general fund – with a deficit of UAH 471.6 billion, which is UAH 244 billion less than the updated plan for the reporting period (with an approved limit of UAH 1,459.5 billion), for the special fund – with a surplus of UAH 30.9 billion (with an approved limit deficit of UAH 181.1 billion).

The total amount of state and state-guaranteed debt as of May 31, 2025, according to the report, amounted to UAH 7,515.2 billion and increased by UAH 534.2 billion, or 7.7%, in hryvnia equivalent since the beginning of the current year, while the amount of state debt increased by UAH 546.7 billion, or 8.2%, and amounted to UAH 7,239.2 billion (the approved limit as of December 31, 2025, is UAH 8,210.5 billion).

