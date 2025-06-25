$41.790.08
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:56 PM • 806 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:08 PM • 9330 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
12:15 PM • 21109 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 34397 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 53069 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 71831 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 103381 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 100565 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 114617 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 121255 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Ukraine increased its national debt by a billion dollars

Kyiv • UNN

 712 views

During May 2025, Ukraine's national debt increased by 1 billion US dollars, reaching 180.97 billion dollars. External debt accounts for 74.31% of the total amount, internal debt – 25.69%.

Ukraine increased its national debt by a billion dollars

During May 2025, the amount of Ukraine's public debt changed. Ukraine increased its public debt by one billion dollars. UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

Details

During May 2025, the amount of state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine increased in hryvnia equivalent by UAH 34.88 billion, and in dollar equivalent, the state and state-guaranteed debt increased by USD 1.00 billion.

- the Ministry of Finance reports.

As of May 31, 2025, the state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine amounted to USD 180.97 billion. According to the Ministry of Finance, the state and state-guaranteed external debt is UAH 5,584.80 billion. That is - 74.31% of the total state and state-guaranteed debt. In recalculation - this is USD 134.48 billion. The state and state-guaranteed domestic debt is at the level of UAH 1,930.41 billion, which corresponds to USD 46.48 billion.

Also, according to the document, as of 31.05.2025:

The state debt of Ukraine amounted to UAH 7,239.17 billion, or USD 174.32 billion. The state external debt amounted to UAH 5,387.51 billion), or USD 129.73 billion. The state internal debt amounted to UAH 1,851.66 billion, or USD 44.59 billion.

The state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine amounted to UAH 276.04 billion (3.67%), or USD 6.65 billion.

- informs the Ministry of Finance document.

What constitutes the state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine. This includes:

  • state-guaranteed external debt – UAH 197.29 billion (2.63%), or USD 4.75 billion;
    • state-guaranteed internal debt – UAH 78.75 billion (1.05%), or USD 1.90 billion.

      Reminder

      At the beginning of April, Ukraine's public debt increased by UAH 103.48 billion, reaching UAH 7.12 trillion or USD 171.73 billion. In March, the debt increased by USD 2.64 billion.

      The Minister of Finance stated that Ukraine's public debt is not a problem in the next 30 years, as most of the borrowings were obtained on preferential terms from partners.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      EconomyFinance
      Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
      Ukraine
