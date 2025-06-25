Ukraine increased its national debt by a billion dollars

During May 2025, the amount of Ukraine's public debt changed. Ukraine increased its public debt by one billion dollars. UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

Details

During May 2025, the amount of state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine increased in hryvnia equivalent by UAH 34.88 billion, and in dollar equivalent, the state and state-guaranteed debt increased by USD 1.00 billion. - the Ministry of Finance reports.

As of May 31, 2025, the state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine amounted to USD 180.97 billion. According to the Ministry of Finance, the state and state-guaranteed external debt is UAH 5,584.80 billion. That is - 74.31% of the total state and state-guaranteed debt. In recalculation - this is USD 134.48 billion. The state and state-guaranteed domestic debt is at the level of UAH 1,930.41 billion, which corresponds to USD 46.48 billion.

Also, according to the document, as of 31.05.2025:

The state debt of Ukraine amounted to UAH 7,239.17 billion, or USD 174.32 billion. The state external debt amounted to UAH 5,387.51 billion), or USD 129.73 billion. The state internal debt amounted to UAH 1,851.66 billion, or USD 44.59 billion.

The state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine amounted to UAH 276.04 billion (3.67%), or USD 6.65 billion. - informs the Ministry of Finance document.

What constitutes the state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine. This includes:

state-guaranteed external debt – UAH 197.29 billion (2.63%), or USD 4.75 billion;

state-guaranteed internal debt – UAH 78.75 billion (1.05%), or USD 1.90 billion.

Reminder

At the beginning of April, Ukraine's public debt increased by UAH 103.48 billion, reaching UAH 7.12 trillion or USD 171.73 billion. In March, the debt increased by USD 2.64 billion.

The Minister of Finance stated that Ukraine's public debt is not a problem in the next 30 years, as most of the borrowings were obtained on preferential terms from partners.