CEO from Prykarpattia accused of multi-million dollar schemes and illegal escape of her son abroad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

The CEO of JSC "Segezha Ukraine" from Prykarpattia is accused of illegally transferring state property and selling products at an understated price, which caused 46 million UAH in damages to the state. She is also charged with organizing the illegal transfer of her son to Romania for 18 thousand dollars.

CEO from Prykarpattia accused of multi-million dollar schemes and illegal escape of her son abroad

The General Director of JSC "Segezha Ukraine" from Prykarpattia is accused of large-scale schemes involving state property and organizing the illegal departure of her son abroad. According to the investigation, her actions caused the state losses of almost UAH 46 million, and the accused faces up to 12 years in prison. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Kalush District Prosecutor's Office have sent an indictment to the court against the general director of JSC "Segezha Ukraine". According to the investigation, she illegally transferred the company's property worth over UAH 184 million for use by a firm owned by her son.

- the report says.

25% of the company's shares belong to the state-owned JSC "Oriana", and the rest to sanctioned Russian capital, the use of which is prohibited by a decision of the National Security and Defense Council. Despite this, the head, without the consent of the shareholders, transferred the entire property complex - from buildings to equipment - to her son's business. For two years, the private company was able to use state production facilities to generate profit.

Also, according to the investigation, the official sold a batch of products to a controlled enterprise at an understated price. The subsequent resale brought it a markup of UAH 4.7 million.

The total damage to the state amounts to almost UAH 46 million.

Separately, prosecutors accuse the director of organizing the illegal transfer of persons across the border. The investigation established that for 18 thousand dollars, she organized her son's departure to Romania outside legal procedures.

The accused faces up to 12 years in prison.

Olga Rozgon

