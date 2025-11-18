$42.070.02
48.790.20
uken
06:35 PM • 1840 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
04:46 PM • 14027 views
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 24487 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 34949 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
02:05 PM • 21602 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
12:54 PM • 23673 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
November 18, 11:49 AM • 25746 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 25530 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 31639 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 18, 07:00 AM • 25257 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Погода
+2°
1m/s
82%
752mm
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Central regions of the Russian Federation attacked by drones: two major Moscow airports closed, authorities report downing of three UAVs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1080 views

Russia announced an attack by Ukrainian drones, which led to the closure of Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo airports. The mayor of Moscow reported the downing of three UAVs on approach to the city.

Central regions of the Russian Federation attacked by drones: two major Moscow airports closed, authorities report downing of three UAVs

Russia reported an attack by Ukrainian drones. Due to the threat, two large Moscow airports were immediately closed, but the Russian authorities reported that "everything was shot down," UNN reports with reference to Reuters and Russian Telegram channels.

Details

The Russian Telegram channel Baza reported that the central regions of Russia were allegedly under attack by Ukrainian UAVs, including balloons.

At least three drones were shot down on approach to Moscow. Emergency services specialists are working at the site where the debris fell.

- Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Due to the threat of attack, temporary restrictions on the take-off and landing of aircraft were introduced at Moscow airports.

Also, for the first time in Ryazan and Ryazan region, a threat of a small-sized balloon attack was announced. The Ministry of Emergency Situations distributed a warning about this.

Add

As Reuters writes, Moscow's two largest airports, Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo, temporarily suspended all air traffic and then reopened.

Explosions heard in Russia's Voronezh, likely air defense at work18.11.25, 14:17 • 2240 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Technology
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Reuters