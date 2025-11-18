Central regions of the Russian Federation attacked by drones: two major Moscow airports closed, authorities report downing of three UAVs

Russia reported an attack by Ukrainian drones. Due to the threat, two large Moscow airports were immediately closed, but the Russian authorities reported that "everything was shot down," UNN reports with reference to Reuters and Russian Telegram channels.

The Russian Telegram channel Baza reported that the central regions of Russia were allegedly under attack by Ukrainian UAVs, including balloons.

At least three drones were shot down on approach to Moscow. Emergency services specialists are working at the site where the debris fell. - Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Due to the threat of attack, temporary restrictions on the take-off and landing of aircraft were introduced at Moscow airports.

Also, for the first time in Ryazan and Ryazan region, a threat of a small-sized balloon attack was announced. The Ministry of Emergency Situations distributed a warning about this.

As Reuters writes, Moscow's two largest airports, Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo, temporarily suspended all air traffic and then reopened.

