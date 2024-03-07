Center of Kherson under attack of Russian army once again - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shell the center and one of the districts of Kherson, residents are urged to stay in hiding
Russian troops are shelling the central part and Korabelny district of Kherson, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday, UNN reports.
Russian army is covering the central part and Korabelny district of Kherson with fire! Stay in safe places! Take care of yourselves!
A 60-year-old man exploded on a Russian mine in Kherson region - OVA07.03.24, 15:57 • 24234 views