Trump stated that he is "not seeking a deal" with the European Union

US President Donald Trump has said that he is "not seeking a deal" with the European Union, UNN reports with reference to ABC.

Details

After calling for a 50% duty to be imposed on goods from the European Union by June 1, President Donald Trump was asked what he was looking for in a potential deal with these countries over the next nine days.

"I'm not looking for a deal," Trump said in the Oval Office. "I mean, we have a deal. It's at least 50%".

"We'll see what happens, but it's going to happen on June 1st, and that's it. No, they haven't treated us properly," Trump said. "They ganged up to take advantage of us," he said.

Earlier

President Donald Trump said that negotiations with Brussels are not leading to anything and recommends introducing a 50% duty on imports of goods from the European Union from June 1, 2025.

The European Union remains committed to constructive negotiations with the United States - Ursula von der Leyen