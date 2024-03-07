A 60-year-old man exploded on a Russian mine in Kherson region - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
In Kherson region, a 60-year-old man riding a tractor hit a Russian mine. The man was taken to the hospital. This is reported by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
A tractor hit a Russian mine in the village of Myrolyubivka. As a result, a man of 60 years old was wounded
The victim is now in a medical facility. Doctors are conducting an examination and providing him with assistance.
Addendum
The JFO emphasizes that many Kherson lands are still mined! Local residents were once again urged to move only along the routes where sappers were working.
Recall
Two hundred thousand hectares in the right-bank Kherson region have been cleared of mines. Most of the demined areas, namely 173,000 hectares, are agricultural land.