A 60-year-old man exploded on a Russian mine in Kherson region - OVA

In Kherson region, a 60-year-old man riding a tractor hit a Russian mine. The man was taken to the hospital. This is reported by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

A tractor hit a Russian mine in the village of Myrolyubivka. As a result, a man of 60 years old was wounded - summarized in the OVA.

The victim is now in a medical facility. Doctors are conducting an examination and providing him with assistance.

Ministry of Defense sappers neutralize 4,599 explosive devices over a week

Addendum

The JFO emphasizes that many Kherson lands are still mined! Local residents were once again urged to move only along the routes where sappers were working.

Recall

Two hundred thousand hectares in the right-bank Kherson region have been cleared of mines. Most of the demined areas, namely 173,000 hectares, are agricultural land.