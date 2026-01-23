$43.170.01
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 9072 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
12:59 PM • 11389 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 18766 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 42066 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 20242 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 23268 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 31778 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 69550 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 07:54 AM • 34644 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

CEC recognized Serhiy Karabuta as an elected People's Deputy of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

The Central Election Commission recognized Serhiy Karabuta, the next candidate in line, included in the election list of the political party "Servant of the People" under No. 156, as an elected People's Deputy of Ukraine in the said elections.

CEC recognized Serhiy Karabuta as an elected People's Deputy of Ukraine

The Central Election Commission recognized Serhiy Karabuta as an elected People's Deputy of Ukraine after the early termination of the powers of People's Deputy Oleksandr Kabanov, UNN reports with reference to the CEC.

Details

The Central Election Commission received a document from the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine certifying the early termination of the powers of People's Deputy of Ukraine Oleksandr Kabanov.

Oleksandr Kabanov was elected a People's Deputy of Ukraine in the snap elections on July 21, 2019, in the nationwide multi-mandate electoral district from the "Servant of the People" political party.

As UNN reported, on January 14, it became known about the death of People's Deputy of Ukraine from "Servant of the People" Oleksandr Kabanov. 

Having considered the said document, the Central Election Commission recognized Serhiy Karabuta, the next candidate in line, included in the electoral list of the "Servant of the People" political party under No. 156, as an elected People's Deputy of Ukraine in the said elections.

For his registration as a People's Deputy of Ukraine, Serhiy Karabuta must submit the documents defined by electoral legislation to the Commission no later than the twentieth day. In turn, the Central Election Commission makes the relevant decision no later than the fifth day from the date of their receipt.

Recall

Earlier, the CEC recognized Roman Kravets as an elected People's Deputy of Ukraine, but he refused to take the mandate.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Politics
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine