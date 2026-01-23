CEC recognized Serhiy Karabuta as an elected People's Deputy of Ukraine

The Central Election Commission recognized Serhiy Karabuta as an elected People's Deputy of Ukraine after the early termination of the powers of People's Deputy Oleksandr Kabanov, UNN reports with reference to the CEC.

Details

The Central Election Commission received a document from the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine certifying the early termination of the powers of People's Deputy of Ukraine Oleksandr Kabanov.

Oleksandr Kabanov was elected a People's Deputy of Ukraine in the snap elections on July 21, 2019, in the nationwide multi-mandate electoral district from the "Servant of the People" political party.

As UNN reported, on January 14, it became known about the death of People's Deputy of Ukraine from "Servant of the People" Oleksandr Kabanov.

Having considered the said document, the Central Election Commission recognized Serhiy Karabuta, the next candidate in line, included in the electoral list of the "Servant of the People" political party under No. 156, as an elected People's Deputy of Ukraine in the said elections.

For his registration as a People's Deputy of Ukraine, Serhiy Karabuta must submit the documents defined by electoral legislation to the Commission no later than the twentieth day. In turn, the Central Election Commission makes the relevant decision no later than the fifth day from the date of their receipt.

Recall

Earlier, the CEC recognized Roman Kravets as an elected People's Deputy of Ukraine, but he refused to take the mandate.