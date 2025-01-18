Ceasefire in Gaza Strip to begin on Sunday morning - Qatar's Foreign Ministry

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101837 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102576 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110558 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113169 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134954 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104446 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137767 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103844 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113492 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117019 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122455 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 78547 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117531 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 52196 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 55056 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101837 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134954 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137767 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168956 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158588 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 36649 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 55056 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117531 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122455 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141099 views
Ceasefire in Gaza Strip to begin on Sunday morning - Qatar's Foreign Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34166 views

The ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will begin on January 19 at 8:30 a.m. local time. This was announced by the Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman after the agreement between Israel and Hamas was approved.

On Sunday, January 19, the ceasefire and the process of releasing hostages in the Gaza Strip will begin. This was reported by Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari, UNN reports.

Details 

"As agreed by the parties to the agreement and the mediators, the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, local time in Gaza. We advise residents to be cautious, exercise maximum caution and await instructions from official sources," the Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement.

Recall 

Earlier UNN wrotethat Israel and Hamas signed a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip after making final changes.

On January 17, the Israeli Cabinet of Ministers approved a hostage exchange agreement with Hamas and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World

