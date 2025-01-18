Ceasefire in Gaza Strip to begin on Sunday morning - Qatar's Foreign Ministry

On Sunday, January 19, the ceasefire and the process of releasing hostages in the Gaza Strip will begin. This was reported by Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari, UNN reports.

Details

"As agreed by the parties to the agreement and the mediators, the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, local time in Gaza. We advise residents to be cautious, exercise maximum caution and await instructions from official sources," the Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement.

Recall

Earlier UNN wrotethat Israel and Hamas signed a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip after making final changes.

On January 17, the Israeli Cabinet of Ministers approved a hostage exchange agreement with Hamas and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.