Ceasefire in Gaza Strip to begin on Sunday morning - Qatar's Foreign Ministry
Kyiv • UNN
The ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will begin on January 19 at 8:30 a.m. local time. This was announced by the Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman after the agreement between Israel and Hamas was approved.
On Sunday, January 19, the ceasefire and the process of releasing hostages in the Gaza Strip will begin. This was reported by Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari, UNN reports.
Details
"As agreed by the parties to the agreement and the mediators, the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, local time in Gaza. We advise residents to be cautious, exercise maximum caution and await instructions from official sources," the Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement.
Recall
Earlier UNN wrotethat Israel and Hamas signed a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip after making final changes.
On January 17, the Israeli Cabinet of Ministers approved a hostage exchange agreement with Hamas and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.