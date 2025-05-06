CCD NSDC: Russia is concentrating certain forces in the Kherson region, but the information about 300 boats is not true

$41.600.11
Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world
11:40 AM • 16014 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

10:24 AM • 21793 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

09:43 AM • 52216 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 41221 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

07:11 AM • 47576 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 87775 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 47041 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

May 6, 04:00 AM • 40591 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

May 5, 02:12 PM • 57656 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 130861 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

May 6, 03:22 AM • 57902 views

May 6, 05:16 AM • 58072 views

May 6, 05:59 AM • 39768 views

08:09 AM • 38541 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

11:40 AM • 16014 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
09:43 AM • 52216 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 87775 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 113408 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
May 5, 06:29 AM • 206365 views
Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 20209 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 39773 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 58076 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 25158 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 89396 views
CCD NSDC: Russia is concentrating certain forces in the Kherson region, but the information about 300 boats is not true

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3738 views

Russia is concentrating forces in the Kherson region for assaults, but information about a landing operation with 300 boats is false. The defense forces are ready to destroy the enemy in this sector of the front.

CCD NSDC: Russia is concentrating certain forces in the Kherson region, but the information about 300 boats is not true

Russia is concentrating certain forces in the Kherson region to intensify assault operations, but information about a landing operation with 300 boats is not true, the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council said on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In the Kherson region, the Russians are concentrating a certain number of forces to intensify assault operations, but information about a large-scale landing operation involving 300 boats is not true

- the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reported.

According to the CPD, as noted by the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn, the enemy carries out forcing actions with small groups of infantry almost every day. "These are more reconnaissance and search actions, because they last just for control over the island zone of the Dnieper. The enemy's attempts to land on the Dnieper islands are unsuccessful - the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroy these groups and there have been no successful landings of Russians," the statement reads.

The head of the CPD, officer of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, in turn, as indicated, stated that the Defense Forces understand the enemy's capabilities in the Kherson region and are ready to destroy him.

"The enemy's preparation and attempts to force the Dnieper to the islands have already been, the Defense Forces managed to subtract a sufficient number of such landing. The Russians' plans to try to repeat certain actions have been known for a long time, which is why the Defense Forces understand the enemy's potential capabilities and are ready to destroy him there," Kovalenko noted. 

"We should not forget that the enemy's desires and his capabilities are different things. The enemy wants to capture the whole of Ukraine, but we do not allow him to do so and will not allow him to do so. The same goes for the Kherson region - the desire has been there for a long time, but a fool is rich in thought," Kovalenko summed up.

The CPD reminded that "in December last year, the media already spread information about the alleged preparation by the Russians of 300 boats to force the Dnieper in the Kherson area." "This information was not confirmed," the Center for Countering Disinformation said.

Navy told with what the Russian Federation is patrolling the water area in the Crimea region06.05.25, 14:17 • 5096 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ukraine
