CCD NSDC: Russia is concentrating certain forces in the Kherson region, but the information about 300 boats is not true

In the Kherson region, the Russians are concentrating a certain number of forces to intensify assault operations, but information about a large-scale landing operation involving 300 boats is not true - the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reported.

According to the CPD, as noted by the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn, the enemy carries out forcing actions with small groups of infantry almost every day. "These are more reconnaissance and search actions, because they last just for control over the island zone of the Dnieper. The enemy's attempts to land on the Dnieper islands are unsuccessful - the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroy these groups and there have been no successful landings of Russians," the statement reads.

The head of the CPD, officer of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, in turn, as indicated, stated that the Defense Forces understand the enemy's capabilities in the Kherson region and are ready to destroy him.

"The enemy's preparation and attempts to force the Dnieper to the islands have already been, the Defense Forces managed to subtract a sufficient number of such landing. The Russians' plans to try to repeat certain actions have been known for a long time, which is why the Defense Forces understand the enemy's potential capabilities and are ready to destroy him there," Kovalenko noted.

"We should not forget that the enemy's desires and his capabilities are different things. The enemy wants to capture the whole of Ukraine, but we do not allow him to do so and will not allow him to do so. The same goes for the Kherson region - the desire has been there for a long time, but a fool is rich in thought," Kovalenko summed up.

The CPD reminded that "in December last year, the media already spread information about the alleged preparation by the Russians of 300 boats to force the Dnieper in the Kherson area." "This information was not confirmed," the Center for Countering Disinformation said.

