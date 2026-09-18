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Caviar and champagne – how Air France’s luxury bet helped increase profits amid the war in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Air France offsets fuel costs by betting on luxury and premium classes. Revenue from such travel increased by 11%.

Caviar and champagne – how Air France’s luxury bet helped increase profits amid the war in Iran

Thanks to generous portions of caviar and champagne, Air France’s bold bet on luxury appears to be paying off, helping the Paris-based airline weather the fallout from the war in Iran. The company’s CEO, Ben Smith, told Reuters on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

Airlines around the world, including Air France-KLM’s parent group, are facing soaring jet fuel costs and disrupted flight schedules due to the war in Iran, which has been ongoing for nearly seven months; this is forcing some carriers to cut capacity and limit spending.

Meanwhile, Air France is successfully overcoming these challenges. The airline has capitalized on the popularity of the series "Emily in Paris" and tourists’ enduring interest in the French capital’s fashion, gastronomy and hotel industry. It has bet on premium services: updating its onboard menu with products from elite brands and investing heavily in outfitting its most profitable classes of service.

"All luxury brands are based in Paris. Paris has more Michelin-starred restaurants than any other city in the world," Smith said on the sidelines of an awards ceremony in London, where Air France received an award for the best first-class cabin.

Lufthansa cancels 20,000 flights amid rising jet fuel prices22.04.26, 11:55 • 7589 views

"So it’s a special city. It’s wonderful not only as a cultural center, but also as the capital of luxury."

Europe’s three largest aviation groups, including British Airways owner IAG and Lufthansa, have unveiled revamped first-class cabins in recent years in response to growing demand for premium travel, particularly from wealthy passengers from the United States.

According to Smith, Air France’s wealthiest customers are not deterred by higher prices. Some passengers who previously traveled by private jet are even switching to first class, seeking to avoid criticism over the significant carbon emissions associated with private air travel.

This year, bookings and revenue increased across all premium segments — business class and first class — despite Air France raising fares to offset the sharp rise in fuel costs, Smith added.

According to the company’s data, revenue from first- and premium-class travel increased by 11%. Smith also said concerns that inflation in the United States would negatively affect spending in the premium travel segment are overstated.

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Antonina Tumanova

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