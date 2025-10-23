Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details

Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett will receive this year's "Icon Award" in recognition of her outstanding contribution to world cinema at the Camerimage festival in Toruń, Poland. The actress will receive the award at the closing of the festival, which will run from November 15 to 22, UNN reports with reference to Hollywoodreporter.

"Two-time Oscar winner Australian actress Cate Blanchett will be honored with this year's 'Icon Award' at the Camerimage film festival, which highlights the art of cinematography," the publication says.

According to the publication, Blanchett will receive the award at the closing of the festival, which will run from November 15 to 22.

Blanchett is no stranger to Camerimage. Last year, she chaired the competition jury, presenting the Golden Frog to Danish cinematographer Michal Dymek for his work on Magnus von Horn's Danish historical horror drama "The Girl with the Needle."

In 2023, Warwick Thornton won the festival's top prize for cinematography for "The Newcomer," which he also directed and which Blanchett produced through her production company Dirty Films.

In her 30-year career, Cate Blanchett has starred in films that have become true milestones in cinematic art. Her breakthrough work was "Elizabeth" (1998), which brought the actress her first Oscar nomination, and cinematographer Remi Adefarasin a win at Camerimage.

Subsequently, Todd Haynes' films "I'm Not There" (2008) and "Carol" (2015), in which Blanchett also received Oscar nominations, were honored with awards and nominations for cinematography. Todd Field's film "Tár" (2022) brought the actress her eighth Oscar nomination and the main Camerimage prize to cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister.

There are artists who simply cannot be ignored. Thanks to their sensitivity, charisma, and exceptional skill, they create unforgettable roles and bring a unique atmosphere wherever they appear. One such figure is two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett – said Camerimage festival director Marek Żydowicz, announcing the winner of the Icon Award.

"Cate is an extraordinary personality who treats every conversation as a separate event. It is this sensitivity and attentiveness to the world around her that make her performances unforgettable, inspiring audiences around the world," he added.

