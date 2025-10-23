Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details

$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 2778 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
12:16 PM • 15032 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto
11:30 AM • 18543 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 18336 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 29042 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
10:10 AM • 28224 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 25008 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 12312 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
October 23, 07:25 AM • 14777 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
October 23, 07:22 AM • 16371 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.5m/s
63%
745mm
Popular news
Trains delayed and rerouted after Russian attack in Sumy region: detailsPhotoOctober 23, 05:57 AM • 23597 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctionsOctober 23, 06:17 AM • 28509 views
US blocks Russian energy companies for the first time during Trump's second term: Stefanishyna reveals detailsOctober 23, 06:25 AM • 6086 views
New footage has emerged of the liberation of Kucheriv Yar village in the Dobropillia directionPhotoVideoOctober 23, 07:53 AM • 17541 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 14386 views
Publications
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhoto02:10 PM • 2818 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities10:56 AM • 29030 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?10:10 AM • 28218 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 25003 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 23, 07:21 AM • 33452 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bart De Wever
Musician
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details01:31 PM • 1474 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 14435 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 34382 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 54100 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 67683 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
Financial Times

Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1484 views

Cate Blanchett will receive this year's "Icon Award" at the Camerimage Festival in Toruń, Poland.

Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details

Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett will receive this year's "Icon Award" in recognition of her outstanding contribution to world cinema at the Camerimage festival in Toruń, Poland. The actress will receive the award at the closing of the festival, which will run from November 15 to 22, UNN reports with reference to Hollywoodreporter.

Details

"Two-time Oscar winner Australian actress Cate Blanchett will be honored with this year's 'Icon Award' at the Camerimage film festival, which highlights the art of cinematography," the publication says.

According to the publication, Blanchett will receive the award at the closing of the festival, which will run from November 15 to 22.

Blanchett is no stranger to Camerimage. Last year, she chaired the competition jury, presenting the Golden Frog to Danish cinematographer Michal Dymek for his work on Magnus von Horn's Danish historical horror drama "The Girl with the Needle."

In 2023, Warwick Thornton won the festival's top prize for cinematography for "The Newcomer," which he also directed and which Blanchett produced through her production company Dirty Films.

Addition

In her 30-year career, Cate Blanchett has starred in films that have become true milestones in cinematic art. Her breakthrough work was "Elizabeth" (1998), which brought the actress her first Oscar nomination, and cinematographer Remi Adefarasin a win at Camerimage.

Subsequently, Todd Haynes' films "I'm Not There" (2008) and "Carol" (2015), in which Blanchett also received Oscar nominations, were honored with awards and nominations for cinematography. Todd Field's film "Tár" (2022) brought the actress her eighth Oscar nomination and the main Camerimage prize to cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister.

There are artists who simply cannot be ignored. Thanks to their sensitivity, charisma, and exceptional skill, they create unforgettable roles and bring a unique atmosphere wherever they appear. One such figure is two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett 

– said Camerimage festival director Marek Żydowicz, announcing the winner of the Icon Award.

"Cate is an extraordinary personality who treats every conversation as a separate event. It is this sensitivity and attentiveness to the world around her that make her performances unforgettable, inspiring audiences around the world," he added.

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photos23.10.25, 15:24 • 14442 views

Alona Utkina

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Director
Film
Poland