Case of three defense ministers of Yanukovych's times: the investigation knows where they are

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The investigation knows where the ex-defense ministers of Yanukovych's times, who are suspected of treason, are hiding. Yezhel is in Belarus, Salamatin is in Crimea, Lebedev is hiding in the Moscow region.

Case of three defense ministers of Yanukovych's times: the investigation knows where they are

Investigators know the whereabouts of the Ministers of Defense of Ukraine during the times of Viktor Yanukovych, namely: Mykhailo Yezhel, Dmytro Salamatin and Pavlo Lebedev, who are suspected of reducing the combat readiness and combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as significantly weakening the defense capability of the state. They are hiding in Belarus, Crimea and the Moscow region. This was announced by DBR communications advisor Tetyana Sapyan on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

The investigation knows the whereabouts of those who are suspected of treason today. The investigation knows that the person who held the position of Minister of Defense of Ukraine from March 2010 to February 2012 (Mykhailo Yezhel - ed.) is currently in Belarus

- said Sapyan.

According to her, his successor, who held the position of Minister of Defense from February 2012 to December 2012, is in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The last Minister of Defense during Yanukovych's time, who held the position from December 2012 to February 2014 (Pavlo Lebedev - ed.) is in the Moscow region, Sapyan said.

Reference

During the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych, Pavlo Valentynovych Lebedev was the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. He held this position from December 24, 2012 to February 27, 2014.

Prior to that, from February 8, 2012 to December 24, 2012, Dmytro Salamatin was the Minister of Defense, and even earlier, from March 11, 2010 to February 8, 2012, Mykhailo Yezhel. 

Supplement

DBR reported suspicion to three ministers of defense during Yanukovych's time, due to whose actions Ukraine lost hundreds of units of critically important weapons.

According to UNN sources, we are talking about Mykhailo Yezhel, Dmytro Salamatin and Pavlo Lebedev.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Belarus
Crimea
Ukraine
