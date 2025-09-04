Case of former Supreme Court head Knyazev: law enforcement reported suspicion to another participant in the case

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office have notified another participant in the case of providing undue benefit to the Head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniaziev, who was detained in 2023 for a bribe of 2.7 million dollars. This is reported by UNN with reference to the NABU press service.

NABU and SAP announced suspicion to another participant in the case of providing undue benefit to the head of the Supreme Court. This refers to a person who facilitated the transfer of funds from the owner of the "Finance and Credit" group. - the message says.

According to the investigation, the businessman (owner of the "Finance and Credit" group) made an agreement with a lawyer who was supposed to organize the transfer of funds to another person. The latter, in turn, was supposed to transfer these funds to the leadership of the Supreme Court as an undue benefit for making a court decision in the businessman's interests.

NABU and SAP established that in 2002, the businessman acquired 40.19% of the shares of a mining and processing plant. 18 years later, former shareholders challenged the agreement in court, but the first instance refused to satisfy the claim. In 2022, the appellate court overturned this decision and declared the agreement invalid. To avoid losing the shares, in March 2023, the businessman conspired with a lawyer from the back office of the Supreme Court. During March-April 2023, through other persons, he transferred 2.7 million US dollars to the lawyer (of which 1.8 million US dollars were intended for the judges of the Supreme Court, the rest for intermediaries) - added NABU.

The person's actions are qualified under the signs of a crime provided for in Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Offer, promise or provision of undue benefit to an official).

Addition

Former Head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniaziev is a figure in the bribery case. According to NABU, the funds were provided by the owner of the "Finance and Credit" group for a decision in his favor. To prevent the loss of shares, in early March 2023, the businessman, as stated by NABU, conspired with a lawyer who had connections with the then head of the Supreme Court. During March-April 2023, he transferred $2.7 million to the lawyer ($1.8 million to the head and judges of the Supreme Court, the rest as "payment" for intermediary services), NABU reported.

On May 15, 2023, during the receipt of the second tranche of $450,000, the then head of the Supreme Court and the lawyer were caught "red-handed." The next day, they were notified of suspicion.