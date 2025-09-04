Case of former Supreme Court head Knyazev: law enforcement reported suspicion to another participant in the case

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
10:04 AM • 9652 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
08:49 AM • 15044 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 15980 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 15139 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 32722 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 38411 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 41061 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 37552 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 71576 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 27866 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2.5m/s
39%
753mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 277150 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 270305 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 267860 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 260926 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 24969 views
Publications
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 14510 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhoto07:53 AM • 14068 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 32722 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 33492 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 71577 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Paris
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"10:35 AM • 5066 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 14510 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhoto07:43 AM • 8778 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 15357 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 17466 views
Actual
Fake news
Bild
Facebook
Shahed-136
Diia (service)

Case of former Supreme Court head Knyazev: law enforcement reported suspicion to another participant in the case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

NABU and SAP reported suspicion to another person in the case concerning the bribe to former Supreme Court head Vsevolod Knyazev. This person facilitated the transfer of $2.7 million from the owner of the "Finance and Credit" group for a court decision.

Case of former Supreme Court head Knyazev: law enforcement reported suspicion to another participant in the case

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office have notified another participant in the case of providing undue benefit to the Head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniaziev, who was detained in 2023 for a bribe of 2.7 million dollars. This is reported by UNN with reference to the NABU press service.

NABU and SAP announced suspicion to another participant in the case of providing undue benefit to the head of the Supreme Court. This refers to a person who facilitated the transfer of funds from the owner of the "Finance and Credit" group.

- the message says.

According to the investigation, the businessman (owner of the "Finance and Credit" group) made an agreement with a lawyer who was supposed to organize the transfer of funds to another person. The latter, in turn, was supposed to transfer these funds to the leadership of the Supreme Court as an undue benefit for making a court decision in the businessman's interests.

NABU and SAP established that in 2002, the businessman acquired 40.19% of the shares of a mining and processing plant. 18 years later, former shareholders challenged the agreement in court, but the first instance refused to satisfy the claim. In 2022, the appellate court overturned this decision and declared the agreement invalid. To avoid losing the shares, in March 2023, the businessman conspired with a lawyer from the back office of the Supreme Court. During March-April 2023, through other persons, he transferred 2.7 million US dollars to the lawyer (of which 1.8 million US dollars were intended for the judges of the Supreme Court, the rest for intermediaries)

- added NABU.

The person's actions are qualified under the signs of a crime provided for in Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Offer, promise or provision of undue benefit to an official).

Addition

Former Head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniaziev is a figure in the bribery case. According to NABU, the funds were provided by the owner of the "Finance and Credit" group for a decision in his favor. To prevent the loss of shares, in early March 2023, the businessman, as stated by NABU, conspired with a lawyer who had connections with the then head of the Supreme Court. During March-April 2023, he transferred $2.7 million to the lawyer ($1.8 million to the head and judges of the Supreme Court, the rest as "payment" for intermediary services), NABU reported.

On May 15, 2023, during the receipt of the second tranche of $450,000, the then head of the Supreme Court and the lawyer were caught "red-handed." The next day, they were notified of suspicion.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine