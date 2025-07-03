Case against "Pin-Up" director sent to court

The indictment against the director of the company that operated the resource under the "Pin-Up" brand has been sent to court, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the director of the enterprise is accused of conducting economic activities in cooperation with the aggressor state, participation in a criminal organization, intentional tax evasion on an especially large scale, legalization of property obtained by criminal means, and official forgery (Part 4 of Article 111-1, Part 3 of Article 255, Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code, Part 3 of Article 209, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russian casino PIN-UP deprived of license to operate in Ukraine

As part of the criminal proceedings, a network of illegal gambling websites operating without legally required permits was identified. During the investigation, dozens of searches were conducted, server equipment was seized, and company accounts and assets were frozen.

Currently, at the request of prosecutors, over UAH 2.6 billion in assets have already been seized, which will be transferred to the budget and directed to defense needs.

Several executives and officials have been notified of suspicion in the case.

The maximum penalty for the article provides for up to 13 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

In December 2024, the court chose a precautionary measure in the form of detention for the beneficiaries and top managers of Pin-Up casino. They are suspected of aiding the Russian Federation.

Beneficiaries and top managers of Pin-Up received suspicions of aiding the Russian Federation through money laundering. The SBI found connections between the casino and Russia and transferred the seized UAH 2.6 billion to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

The director of the online casino "PIN-UP", suspected of laundering Russian money, was detained in February 2025.