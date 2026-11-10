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CAS judge visited Moscow before ruling on Russia’s return to international hockey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 712 views

Giulio Palermo visited Moscow before being appointed head of the CAS panel in the Russian hockey case. There is no direct evidence of bias.

CAS judge visited Moscow before ruling on Russia’s return to international hockey

Italian lawyer Giulio Palermo, who chaired the panel of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the case concerning Russia's return to international hockey, visited Moscow shortly before the ruling was issued. The trip raised questions about the judge's impartiality. Yle reports this, citing the Swiss publication Inside Paradeplatz, writes UNN.

Details

According to journalists, on September 22, Palermo spoke at the Russian Arbitration Conference at a hotel in Moscow. At the same time, CAS was not aware of his trip in advance.

On October 9, the lawyer was appointed chair of the arbitration panel in the case between the Russian Ice Hockey Federation and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). Subsequently, CAS unanimously overturned the ban on Russian teams participating in international competitions, finding the IIHF's substantiation of security risks insufficient.

How CAS and the judge himself responded

The Court of Arbitration for Sport stated that Palermo visited Moscow privately, at his own expense, and that his trip was unrelated to the case.

CAS also emphasized that the parties could have challenged the judge's independence after his appointment, but neither of them did so.

Russia included in the 2027 World Junior Championship instead of Norway — Ukraine called for a boycott08.11.26, 18:03 • 5344 views

Palermo himself called the allegations concerning his role unfounded and defamatory. He also said that he was considering filing a lawsuit to protect his reputation.

At the same time, Swiss journalists note that there is no direct evidence of the judge's bias.

CAS insists that it assessed exclusively the legal justification of the IIHF's decision. The practical conditions for the return of Russian teams to competitions, including the possibility of their participation under a neutral status, were not considered by the arbitration panel.

Canada has banned hockey players from Russia and Belarus from participating in the World Junior Championship04.11.26, 03:31 • 33011 views

Stepan Haftko

SportsNews of the World
Switzerland