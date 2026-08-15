Cartier and Rolex: multi-million contraband shipment of luxury watches discovered at the border

A 20-year-old woman from Lviv attempted to bring eight Cartier and Rolex wristwatches worth a total of UAH 4.1 million in the trunk of her car. The State Customs Service of Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.

Details

At the "Krakivets - Korchova" checkpoint, a Lexus passenger car arrived from the Republic of Poland. The driver, a 20-year-old woman from Lviv, chose the "green corridor" lane for simplified customs control. However, during the inspection, customs officers found eight Cartier and Rolex wristwatches in the luggage compartment - the statement said.

The approximate value of the seized goods is UAH 4.1 million. A report on a violation of customs rules was drawn up in this case under Part 1 of Article 483 of the Customs Code of Ukraine.

We remind you

Kyiv customs officers handed over three flint cores—ancient blanks for making stone tools, dating to the 6th millennium BC—to the Museum of the History of Ovruch region. The artifacts were discovered during customs control of an international postal shipment traveling from Kryvyi Rih to the United States.