Cars collided in Kharkiv: five people injured, tram delayed
Kyiv • UNN
A road accident involving two cars, a Daewoo Lanos and a VAZ2199, occurred in Saltivka, Kharkiv. Five people sustained minor injuries and did not require hospitalization. Tram traffic is delayed due to the accident.
A road accident involving two cars occurred in Kharkiv, five people were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel Kharkiv life.
A serious accident occurred in Saltivka: 5 injured... Daewoo Lanos vs VAZ2199. 5 injured, no hospitalization. Minor injuries.
As stated in the message, there is a tram delay.