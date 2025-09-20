Cars collided in Kharkiv: five people injured, tram delayed

$41.250.00
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
01:11 PM • 17869 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 21379 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 31416 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 50328 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 51763 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 50542 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 43672 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 53369 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 67381 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Russian strike in Chernihiv region claims life of woman, 6 injured including medics: consequences shownPhotoSeptember 20, 08:54 AM • 3566 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on soldiers awarded the "Cross of Military Merit": what it entailsSeptember 20, 09:20 AM • 3844 views
Number of injured in Russia's night attack on Dnipro has risen to 30September 20, 09:42 AM • 5578 views
Air defense forces are engaging targets: enemy UAVs detected in the skies over Kyiv region12:59 PM • 4070 views
The story of the capital's dog Misha continues: why the police came to check the animal centerPhoto03:13 PM • 3216 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfalls06:15 PM • 52 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 31407 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 50321 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 57031 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 67378 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
Ursula von der Leyen
Petr Pavel
Ukraine
United States
China
India
State Border of Ukraine
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 53369 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 57032 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 25986 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 28170 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 30861 views
Cars collided in Kharkiv: five people injured, tram delayed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

A road accident involving two cars, a Daewoo Lanos and a VAZ2199, occurred in Saltivka, Kharkiv. Five people sustained minor injuries and did not require hospitalization. Tram traffic is delayed due to the accident.

Cars collided in Kharkiv: five people injured, tram delayed

A road accident involving two cars occurred in Kharkiv, five people were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel Kharkiv life.

A serious accident occurred in Saltivka: 5 injured... Daewoo Lanos vs VAZ2199. 5 injured, no hospitalization. Minor injuries.

- the message says.

Bus with Hasidim involved in accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway - social media19.09.25, 23:05 • 13850 views

As stated in the message, there is a tram delay.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEvents
Kharkiv