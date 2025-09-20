Cars collided in Kharkiv: five people injured, tram delayed

A road accident involving two cars occurred in Kharkiv, five people were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel Kharkiv life.

A serious accident occurred in Saltivka: 5 injured... Daewoo Lanos vs VAZ2199. 5 injured, no hospitalization. Minor injuries. - the message says.

Bus with Hasidim involved in accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway - social media

As stated in the message, there is a tram delay.